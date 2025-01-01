О нас

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Vladimir Valek

Vladimir Valek

,

William Forman

,

Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra

Сингл  ·  1991

Hummel, Goedicke, Arutjunjan, Tomasi - Trumpet Concertos

#Классическая

1 лайк

Vladimir Valek

Артист

Vladimir Valek

Релиз Hummel, Goedicke, Arutjunjan, Tomasi - Trumpet Concertos

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Trumpet Concert in E-Sharp Major: I. Allegro con spirito

Trumpet Concert in E-Sharp Major: I. Allegro con spirito

Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra

,

Vladimir Valek

,

William Forman

Hummel, Goedicke, Arutjunjan, Tomasi - Trumpet Concertos

10:23

2

Трек Trumpet Concert in E-Sharp Major: II. Andante

Trumpet Concert in E-Sharp Major: II. Andante

Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra

,

Vladimir Valek

,

William Forman

Hummel, Goedicke, Arutjunjan, Tomasi - Trumpet Concertos

5:02

3

Трек Trumpet Concert in E-Sharp Major: III. Rondo. Allegro

Trumpet Concert in E-Sharp Major: III. Rondo. Allegro

Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra

,

Vladimir Valek

,

William Forman

Hummel, Goedicke, Arutjunjan, Tomasi - Trumpet Concertos

3:47

4

Трек Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra, Op. 41: I. Moderato sostenuto

Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra, Op. 41: I. Moderato sostenuto

Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra

,

Vladimir Valek

,

William Forman

Hummel, Goedicke, Arutjunjan, Tomasi - Trumpet Concertos

3:18

5

Трек Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra, Op. 41: II. Allegro con fuoco

Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra, Op. 41: II. Allegro con fuoco

Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra

,

Vladimir Valek

,

William Forman

Hummel, Goedicke, Arutjunjan, Tomasi - Trumpet Concertos

8:20

6

Трек Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra, Op. 41: III. Allegro animato

Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra, Op. 41: III. Allegro animato

Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra

,

Vladimir Valek

,

William Forman

Hummel, Goedicke, Arutjunjan, Tomasi - Trumpet Concertos

1:05

7

Трек Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra (in One Movement)

Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra (in One Movement)

Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra

,

Vladimir Valek

,

William Forman

Hummel, Goedicke, Arutjunjan, Tomasi - Trumpet Concertos

16:01

8

Трек Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra: I. Allegro

Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra: I. Allegro

Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra

,

Vladimir Valek

,

William Forman

Hummel, Goedicke, Arutjunjan, Tomasi - Trumpet Concertos

7:49

9

Трек Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra: II. Andantino

Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra: II. Andantino

Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra

,

Vladimir Valek

,

William Forman

Hummel, Goedicke, Arutjunjan, Tomasi - Trumpet Concertos

5:14

10

Трек Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra: III. Giocoso. Allegro

Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra: III. Giocoso. Allegro

Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra

,

Vladimir Valek

,

William Forman

Hummel, Goedicke, Arutjunjan, Tomasi - Trumpet Concertos

3:07

Информация о правообладателе: SUPRAPHON a.s.
