Various Artists

Various Artists

Альбом  ·  1954

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

#Рок
Various Artists

Артист

Various Artists

Релиз Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек I Do

I Do

The Five Royales

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:30

2

Трек I Don't Believe You've Met My Baby

I Don't Believe You've Met My Baby

The Louvin Brothers

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:05

3

Трек I Don't Care

I Don't Care

Webb Pierce

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:26

4

Трек I Don't Care If the Sun Don't Shine

I Don't Care If the Sun Don't Shine

Elvis Presley

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:28

5

Трек I Don't Hurt Anymore

I Don't Hurt Anymore

Hank Snow

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:53

6

Трек I Don't Know

I Don't Know

Willie Mabon Combo

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

3:05

7

Трек I Dreamed

I Dreamed

The Beverley Sisters

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

1:48

8

Трек I Feel Good

I Feel Good

Shirley & Lee

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:16

9

Трек I Feel Like Cryin'

I Feel Like Cryin'

Carl Smith

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:28

10

Трек I Feel so Bad

I Feel so Bad

Chuck Willis

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:51

11

Трек I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know

I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know

Davis Sisters

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:58

12

Трек I Forgot to Remember to Forget

I Forgot to Remember to Forget

Elvis Presley

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:29

13

Трек I Get Along Without You Very Well

I Get Along Without You Very Well

Bob Eberly

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

3:17

14

Трек I Get Ideas

I Get Ideas

Tony Martin

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:38

15

Трек I Get so Lonely

I Get so Lonely

The Four Knights

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:03

16

Трек I Got Loaded

I Got Loaded

Peppermint Harris

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:25

17

Трек I Gotta Get Myself a Woman

I Gotta Get Myself a Woman

The Drifters

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:12

18

Трек I Gotta Know

I Gotta Know

Wanda Jackson

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:27

19

Трек I Haven't Got the Heart

I Haven't Got the Heart

Webb Pierce

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:06

20

Трек I Hear a Rhapsody

I Hear a Rhapsody

Frank Sinatra

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

3:04

21

Трек I Hear You Knocking

I Hear You Knocking

Gale Storm

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:22

22

Трек I Hear You Knocking

I Hear You Knocking

Smiley Lewis

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:42

23

Трек I Just Don't Like This Kind of Living

I Just Don't Like This Kind of Living

Hank Williams

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:46

24

Трек I Let the Stars Get in My Eyes

I Let the Stars Get in My Eyes

Goldie Hill

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:33

25

Трек I Like My Baby's Pudding

I Like My Baby's Pudding

Wynonie Harris

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 27

2:40

Информация о правообладателе: G.O.P.
