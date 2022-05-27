О нас

Geminis 2

Geminis 2

Альбом  ·  2022

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

#Электроника
Geminis 2

Артист

Geminis 2

Релиз Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Mi Nombre Es el Silencio (Automatic Remix)

Mi Nombre Es el Silencio (Automatic Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

3:46

2

Трек Mi Nombre Es el Silencio (Synthoxia Rec Mix)

Mi Nombre Es el Silencio (Synthoxia Rec Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

6:30

3

Трек Mi Nombre Es el Silencio (Alpha Omega 22 Emb 80's Remix)

Mi Nombre Es el Silencio (Alpha Omega 22 Emb 80's Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:03

4

Трек Átomos (DATA Remix)

Átomos (DATA Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:29

5

Трек Átomos (G2 Stripped 80's Version)

Átomos (G2 Stripped 80's Version)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:55

6

Трек Átomos (ADM R-Mix)

Átomos (ADM R-Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:34

7

Трек Your Head's a Mess (And So Is The Rest) (Christ Under Droids Mix)

Your Head's a Mess (And So Is The Rest) (Christ Under Droids Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:32

8

Трек Your Head's a Mess (And so Is the Rest) (Josh Devotee Remix)

Your Head's a Mess (And so Is the Rest) (Josh Devotee Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:52

9

Трек Ante la Inmensidad (Art Deko Dance Club Mix)

Ante la Inmensidad (Art Deko Dance Club Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:57

10

Трек Ante la Inmensidad (Alexei Leonov Intergalactic Mix)

Ante la Inmensidad (Alexei Leonov Intergalactic Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:49

11

Трек Ante la Inmensidad (Alpha Omega 22 EBM Particle Mix)

Ante la Inmensidad (Alpha Omega 22 EBM Particle Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:54

12

Трек Ante la Inmensidad (Early Version)

Ante la Inmensidad (Early Version)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:47

13

Трек Ha Sido Todo (Alpha Omega 22 EBM Re-Work)

Ha Sido Todo (Alpha Omega 22 EBM Re-Work)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:00

14

Трек Ha Sido Todo (Alpha Omega 22 EBM Insane Minds Remix)

Ha Sido Todo (Alpha Omega 22 EBM Insane Minds Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:02

15

Трек Titán 2 (Data Remix)

Titán 2 (Data Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

3:45

16

Трек Mutar (ADM's Live Drums Remix)

Mutar (ADM's Live Drums Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:28

17

Трек Mutar (DATA Remix)

Mutar (DATA Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:31

18

Трек Mutar (Foco Glitches Strings And A Heavy Riff)

Mutar (Foco Glitches Strings And A Heavy Riff)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:32

19

Трек Mutar (Foco Makes The People Dance Remix)

Mutar (Foco Makes The People Dance Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:47

20

Трек Mutar (Foco's Emotive Orchestra Version)

Mutar (Foco's Emotive Orchestra Version)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

3:33

21

Трек Mutar (Ezth Evan Space Odyssey Mix)

Mutar (Ezth Evan Space Odyssey Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:54

22

Трек Mutar (Art Deko Mix)

Mutar (Art Deko Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:05

23

Трек Mutar (XG2 Mix)

Mutar (XG2 Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:38

24

Трек Chronos (DATA Remix)

Chronos (DATA Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:47

25

Трек Chronos (JP90 Fata Blu Remix)

Chronos (JP90 Fata Blu Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:31

26

Трек Chronos (DMT Berzerk Remix)

Chronos (DMT Berzerk Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

7:20

27

Трек Chronos (Ruzer Remix)

Chronos (Ruzer Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

7:30

28

Трек Chronos (G2 Astronomy Domine Mix)

Chronos (G2 Astronomy Domine Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:23

29

Трек Chronos (DJ Nightmare Remix)

Chronos (DJ Nightmare Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

6:40

30

Трек Bola de Cristal (Cardioide Mix)

Bola de Cristal (Cardioide Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:49

31

Трек Bola de Cristal (Electromancerrc Remix)

Bola de Cristal (Electromancerrc Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:28

32

Трек Bola de Cristal (Mountain Remix)

Bola de Cristal (Mountain Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

6:38

33

Трек Bola de Cristal (G2 Valentina Tereshkova Mix)

Bola de Cristal (G2 Valentina Tereshkova Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

7:13

34

Трек We Change [And Never Be the Same] (Ant People Remix)

We Change [And Never Be the Same] (Ant People Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:07

35

Трек We Change [And Never Be the Same] (Ezth Evan Remix)

We Change [And Never Be the Same] (Ezth Evan Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:27

36

Трек Replicantes (DATA Antiviral Mix)

Replicantes (DATA Antiviral Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:11

37

Трек Replicantes (DATA Virtual Party Remix)

Replicantes (DATA Virtual Party Remix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

7:24

38

Трек Replicantes (HNRG Mix)

Replicantes (HNRG Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

6:34

39

Трек Replicantes (Rubiorad Mix)

Replicantes (Rubiorad Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:55

40

Трек Replicantes (Mao Noise R-Mix)

Replicantes (Mao Noise R-Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:16

41

Трек Salto Cuántico (OneMix)

Salto Cuántico (OneMix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:22

42

Трек Euforia (Octavio Paz Mix)

Euforia (Octavio Paz Mix)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

3:48

43

Трек Apollo XI

Apollo XI

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:28

44

Трек Sputnik

Sputnik

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:13

45

Трек Io y Europa

Io y Europa

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:56

46

Трек Madre Tierra (2021)

Madre Tierra (2021)

Geminis 2

,

Nahuales Negros

,

Juan Fortran

,

Jorge Rubio

,

Juan Carlos Ávila

,

Edwin Aeterna

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

6:43

47

Трек Todos Los Días Son Navidad

Todos Los Días Son Navidad

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:42

48

Трек Todos Los Días Son Navidad (Instrumental 2020)

Todos Los Días Son Navidad (Instrumental 2020)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

5:42

49

Трек Ella (2021)

Ella (2021)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

4:23

50

Трек Insomnio (2021)

Insomnio (2021)

Geminis 2

Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides

3:56

Информация о правообладателе: Electrosound
Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides
Trancemutaciones: Collection of Remixes and B-Sides2022 · Альбом · Geminis 2
Релиз We Change [And Never Be The Same]
We Change [And Never Be The Same]2021 · Сингл · Geminis 2
Релиз Subatómico
Subatómico2020 · Альбом · Geminis 2
Релиз Bola De Cristal (Remixes)
Bola De Cristal (Remixes)2020 · Альбом · Geminis 2
Релиз Chronos
Chronos2020 · Альбом · Geminis 2
Релиз Mutar
Mutar2019 · Альбом · Geminis 2
Релиз Átomos
Átomos2018 · Альбом · Geminis 2
Релиз Misión: Géminis II
Misión: Géminis II2017 · Альбом · Geminis 2
Релиз Mi Nombre Es el Silencio
Mi Nombre Es el Silencio2017 · Альбом · Geminis 2
Релиз Ante la Inmensidad
Ante la Inmensidad2017 · Альбом · Geminis 2
Релиз Your Head's a Mess (And so Is the Rest)
Your Head's a Mess (And so Is the Rest)2017 · Альбом · Geminis 2

