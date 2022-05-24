О нас

Various Artists

Various Artists

Альбом  ·  2022

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

#Со всего мира
Various Artists

Артист

Various Artists

Релиз Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Hail

Hail

Ed E

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

2:38

2

Трек Celebrating the Festival

Celebrating the Festival

Cham Hroi

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

4:11

3

Трек Funeral Music

Funeral Music

Krung + Punong

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

5:24

4

Трек Buffalo Sacrifice I

Buffalo Sacrifice I

Jarai

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

2:50

5

Трек Kids Routine after School

Kids Routine after School

Krung

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

5:59

6

Трек Duet Gongs

Duet Gongs

Coho

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

4:27

7

Трек Funeral Music part 1

Funeral Music part 1

Churu

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

3:24

8

Трек Ghet Khil

Ghet Khil

Ed E

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

1:24

9

Трек Offering to the Spirits

Offering to the Spirits

Punong

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

3:25

10

Трек Sre don

Sre don

Ma

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

2:37

11

Трек Preparation for the Buffalo Sacrifice

Preparation for the Buffalo Sacrifice

Jarai Ho Grong

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

7:10

12

Трек Chasing Birds to Protect the Rice Fields

Chasing Birds to Protect the Rice Fields

Bahnar

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

7:23

13

Трек Cutting the Bamboo

Cutting the Bamboo

M'nong Prang

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

3:59

14

Трек Song for a Dead Man

Song for a Dead Man

Ede bih

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

2:39

15

Трек Harvesting

Harvesting

M'nong

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

1:42

16

Трек Funeral Music

Funeral Music

Se Dang

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

1:37

17

Трек Harvesting

Harvesting

Tampuan

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

3:05

18

Трек Buffalo Sacrifice II

Buffalo Sacrifice II

Jarai

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

6:50

19

Трек Melody for Funeral Music by Mouth

Melody for Funeral Music by Mouth

Tampuan

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

0:52

20

Трек Threshing

Threshing

Ede-bih

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

1:43

21

Трек Hail (reprise)

Hail (reprise)

Ed E

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

1:43

22

Трек Rooster Dance

Rooster Dance

Isneg Grop

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

2:18

23

Трек Music for Funeral Ceremony

Music for Funeral Ceremony

Sumba

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

5:29

24

Трек Hedung Dance

Hedung Dance

Lamaholot

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

3:56

25

Трек Gong Music Ensemble

Gong Music Ensemble

Kenyah

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

2:14

26

Трек Manang Sirang Ritual

Manang Sirang Ritual

IBAN

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

7:47

27

Трек Tau Todu (Welcome song)

Tau Todu (Welcome song)

Sumba

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

0:35

28

Трек Funeral Music part 2

Funeral Music part 2

Churu

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

2:21

29

Трек Harvesting (Pagaddot)

Harvesting (Pagaddot)

Ifugao

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

2:05

30

Трек Tadok

Tadok

Kalinga

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

3:47

31

Трек Harvesting (Kandingngang)

Harvesting (Kandingngang)

Sumba

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

4:52

32

Трек Eagle Dance (Turayan)

Eagle Dance (Turayan)

Kankanaey

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

3:59

33

Трек Cole Oha Ritual (Thanksgiving)

Cole Oha Ritual (Thanksgiving)

Lamaholot

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

12:07

34

Трек Ritual for Calling Back Spirits

Ritual for Calling Back Spirits

Bissu Priest

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

8:14

35

Трек Ambience: Rambu Solo (Funeral)

Ambience: Rambu Solo (Funeral)

Toraja

Exploring Gong Culture of Southeast Asia, Massif and Archipelago

4:18

Информация о правообладателе: Sub Rosa Productions
