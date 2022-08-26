О нас

Phillip Officer

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Альбом  ·  2022

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

#Классическая
Phillip Officer

Артист

Phillip Officer

Релиз Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек So Far / Getting to Know You / Shall We Dance

So Far / Getting to Know You / Shall We Dance

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

3:57

2

Трек It Might as Well Be Spring

It Might as Well Be Spring

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

2:22

3

Трек All the Things You Are

All the Things You Are

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

2:35

4

Трек You Are Never Away

You Are Never Away

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

2:07

5

Трек A Kiss to Build a Dream On / Why Do I Love You?

A Kiss to Build a Dream On / Why Do I Love You?

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

3:09

6

Трек Surrey with the Fringe on Top

Surrey with the Fringe on Top

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

4:23

7

Трек Honey Bun

Honey Bun

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

1:45

8

Трек Don't Ever Leave Me

Don't Ever Leave Me

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

2:56

9

Трек Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise

Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

2:18

10

Трек Lover, Come Back to Me

Lover, Come Back to Me

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

2:26

11

Трек Everybody's Got a Home but Me

Everybody's Got a Home but Me

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

2:58

12

Трек Edelweiss

Edelweiss

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

1:49

13

Трек My Favorite Things

My Favorite Things

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

3:25

14

Трек Some Enchanted Evening

Some Enchanted Evening

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

3:08

15

Трек Many a New Day / A Cock-Eyed Optimist

Many a New Day / A Cock-Eyed Optimist

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

4:48

16

Трек When I Grow Too Old to Dream

When I Grow Too Old to Dream

Phillip Officer

,

Oscar Hammerstein II

Many a New Day: The Lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II

2:28

Информация о правообладателе: Phillip Officer
