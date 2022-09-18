О нас

Nature Of Sweden

Nature Of Sweden

,

Ocean Waves For Sleep

,

Calming Ocean

Альбом  ·  2022

Sailing on a Calm Sea

#Эмбиент

1 лайк

Nature Of Sweden

Артист

Nature Of Sweden

Релиз Sailing on a Calm Sea

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Waterworld, Pt. 1

Waterworld, Pt. 1

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

1:13

2

Трек The Waves Beyond

The Waves Beyond

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

1:42

3

Трек Sink

Sink

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

1:15

4

Трек Seasalt

Seasalt

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

1:24

5

Трек Beautiful Rain

Beautiful Rain

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

1:10

6

Трек Waving

Waving

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

1:28

7

Трек Crashing into Life

Crashing into Life

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

0:47

8

Трек Mother Ocean

Mother Ocean

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

0:41

9

Трек Sail Away

Sail Away

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

0:44

10

Трек Seperate Land

Seperate Land

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

0:34

11

Трек The Distant Sea

The Distant Sea

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

0:51

12

Трек Detox Sea

Detox Sea

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

0:53

13

Трек No Signal to Land

No Signal to Land

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

0:55

14

Трек Rock Land

Rock Land

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

0:59

15

Трек Keep Oceans

Keep Oceans

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

0:24

16

Трек My Sea Queen

My Sea Queen

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

1:09

17

Трек Siv Out

Siv Out

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

0:57

18

Трек Wild Rock

Wild Rock

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

0:32

19

Трек Every Drop

Every Drop

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

1:41

20

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 1

Sea Meditations, Pt. 1

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

3:02

21

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 2

Sea Meditations, Pt. 2

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

3:17

22

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 3

Sea Meditations, Pt. 3

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

3:45

23

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 4

Sea Meditations, Pt. 4

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

4:29

24

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 5

Sea Meditations, Pt. 5

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

4:43

25

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 6

Sea Meditations, Pt. 6

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

4:13

26

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 7

Sea Meditations, Pt. 7

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

4:59

27

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 8

Sea Meditations, Pt. 8

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

5:29

28

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 9

Sea Meditations, Pt. 9

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

5:16

29

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 10

Sea Meditations, Pt. 10

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

6:23

30

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 11

Sea Meditations, Pt. 11

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

5:45

31

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 12

Sea Meditations, Pt. 12

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

6:03

32

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 13

Sea Meditations, Pt. 13

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

2:32

33

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 14

Sea Meditations, Pt. 14

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

7:18

34

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 16

Sea Meditations, Pt. 16

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

3:30

35

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 15

Sea Meditations, Pt. 15

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

6:46

36

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 17

Sea Meditations, Pt. 17

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

7:02

37

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 18

Sea Meditations, Pt. 18

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

3:58

38

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 19

Sea Meditations, Pt. 19

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

7:43

39

Трек Sea Meditations, Pt. 20

Sea Meditations, Pt. 20

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

2:52

40

Трек Repentant Ocean

Repentant Ocean

Ocean Waves For Sleep

Sailing on a Calm Sea

2:54

41

Трек Ocean Tastemaker

Ocean Tastemaker

Calming Ocean

Sailing on a Calm Sea

3:21

Информация о правообладателе: Ocean 1 Records
