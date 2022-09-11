О нас

Deep Relaxation Meditation Academy

Deep Relaxation Meditation Academy

,

Relax & Relax

,

Zen Minds

Альбом  ·  2022

Be Empty of Worrying

#Эмбиент
Deep Relaxation Meditation Academy

Артист

Deep Relaxation Meditation Academy

Релиз Be Empty of Worrying

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Natures Ambient Scope

Natures Ambient Scope

Deep Relaxation Meditation Academy

Be Empty of Worrying

2:02

2

Трек Plants

Plants

Deep Relaxation Meditation Academy

Be Empty of Worrying

1:49

3

Трек Sing a New Song

Sing a New Song

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

3:34

4

Трек Lured In

Lured In

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

1:10

5

Трек Xavier

Xavier

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

1:48

6

Трек The Lounge

The Lounge

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

1:34

7

Трек Some Old Friends

Some Old Friends

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

1:49

8

Трек Bravery

Bravery

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

2:07

9

Трек Old Man Strength

Old Man Strength

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

1:46

10

Трек All Essential

All Essential

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

1:25

11

Трек Cut to the Chase

Cut to the Chase

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

1:47

12

Трек Was It All You Hoped?

Was It All You Hoped?

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

1:41

13

Трек Cushy

Cushy

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

1:16

14

Трек Drag

Drag

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

1:01

15

Трек Happy Pill

Happy Pill

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

1:33

16

Трек Summer Sleep

Summer Sleep

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

3:07

17

Трек Pass It Down

Pass It Down

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

3:20

18

Трек First Time

First Time

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

2:58

19

Трек Free Hug

Free Hug

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

2:22

20

Трек Appreciation

Appreciation

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

2:31

21

Трек Boogie

Boogie

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

2:02

22

Трек Flute

Flute

Zen Minds

Be Empty of Worrying

4:29

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
