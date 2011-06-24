О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Jacobus Peetrinus

Jacobus Peetrinus

,

Andreas Hammerschmidt

,

Gudrun Schröfel

и 

ещё 6

Сингл  ·  2011

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

#Классическая

1 лайк

Jacobus Peetrinus

Артист

Jacobus Peetrinus

Релиз Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Verleih uns Frieden genädiglich (Choralkonzert für Bläser, Favoritchor, Capella und Basso continuo)

Verleih uns Frieden genädiglich (Choralkonzert für Bläser, Favoritchor, Capella und Basso continuo)

Knabenchor Hannover

,

Jörg Breiding

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

4:46

2

Трек Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 9 Cinta di fior' un giorno

Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 9 Cinta di fior' un giorno

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

0:56

3

Трек Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 1 Ridon or per le piagge herbette et fiori

Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 1 Ridon or per le piagge herbette et fiori

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:02

4

Трек Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 3 Io d'orate frond' e de bei fiori

Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 3 Io d'orate frond' e de bei fiori

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:22

5

Трек Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 5 o notte, o ciel', o mar', o piaggie, o monti!

Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 5 o notte, o ciel', o mar', o piaggie, o monti!

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:26

6

Трек Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): (Keine Angaben) [I]

Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): (Keine Angaben) [I]

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:25

7

Трек Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 6 Morte ti chiamo eccom' appresso

Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 6 Morte ti chiamo eccom' appresso

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:18

8

Трек Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 12 Io felice pastore

Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 12 Io felice pastore

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

0:52

9

Трек Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 15 Vagh' amorosi augelli

Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 15 Vagh' amorosi augelli

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:32

10

Трек Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): (Keine Angaben) [II]

Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): (Keine Angaben) [II]

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:07

11

Трек Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 13 Per lei pos' in oblio

Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 13 Per lei pos' in oblio

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:16

12

Трек Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 14 Monti, selve, fontane, piagg' e sassi

Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 14 Monti, selve, fontane, piagg' e sassi

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:03

13

Трек Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 11 La dea che nel mar naque

Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 11 La dea che nel mar naque

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:09

14

Трек Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 10 GLi ochi lucent' e belli erano l'esc' e gli ami?

Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 10 GLi ochi lucent' e belli erano l'esc' e gli ami?

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:08

15

Трек Vater unser, der du bist im Himmel

Vater unser, der du bist im Himmel

Knabenchor Hannover

,

Jörg Breiding

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

6:35

16

Трек Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: (Keine Angaben) [I]

Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: (Keine Angaben) [I]

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:33

17

Трек Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 4 Mane nobiscum, Domine

Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 4 Mane nobiscum, Domine

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

2:34

18

Трек Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 9 S'io di te penso e del tuo amor, Maria

Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 9 S'io di te penso e del tuo amor, Maria

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:36

19

Трек Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 12 Tenor mentre ch'io canto

Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 12 Tenor mentre ch'io canto

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:30

20

Трек Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: (Keine Angaben) [II]

Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: (Keine Angaben) [II]

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:12

21

Трек Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 15 Jesu mi bone, sentiam

Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 15 Jesu mi bone, sentiam

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:13

22

Трек Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 5 Amor Jesu dulcissimus

Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 5 Amor Jesu dulcissimus

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

1:28

23

Трек Ich weiß, dass mein Erlöser lebet (Motette für 8 Stimmen)

Ich weiß, dass mein Erlöser lebet (Motette für 8 Stimmen)

Knabenchor Hannover

,

Jörg Breiding

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

5:27

24

Трек Wer überwindet sich, die Welt und was auff Erden

Wer überwindet sich, die Welt und was auff Erden

Knabenchor Hannover

,

Jörg Breiding

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

4:44

25

Трек Gott geliebter Fürsten Held

Gott geliebter Fürsten Held

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Knabenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

,

Jörg Breiding

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

3:07

26

Трек Ich hab ein guten Kampff gekämpfft

Ich hab ein guten Kampff gekämpfft

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Knabenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

,

Jörg Breiding

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

5:56

27

Трек Arie, darinnen die seeligst-Verstorbene von der noch lebenden Frau Schwester, un dies von jener, betrübten abschied nimt

Arie, darinnen die seeligst-Verstorbene von der noch lebenden Frau Schwester, un dies von jener, betrübten abschied nimt

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Knabenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

,

Jörg Breiding

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

3:25

28

Трек Die Liebe Gottes

Die Liebe Gottes

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Knabenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

,

Jörg Breiding

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

7:59

29

Трек Erforsche mich Gott (Motette)

Erforsche mich Gott (Motette)

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Knabenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

,

Jörg Breiding

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

4:27

30

Трек Ecce nunc benedicite

Ecce nunc benedicite

Mädchenchor Hannover

,

Knabenchor Hannover

,

Gudrun Schröfel

,

Jörg Breiding

Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)

5:14

Информация о правообладателе: Rondeau Production
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)2011 · Сингл · Jacobus Peetrinus

Похожие артисты

Jacobus Peetrinus
Артист

Jacobus Peetrinus

Вот это находка!

На этого артиста почти никто не похож