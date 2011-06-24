Сингл · 2011
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
#
Название
Альбом
1
Verleih uns Frieden genädiglich (Choralkonzert für Bläser, Favoritchor, Capella und Basso continuo)
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
4:46
2
Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 9 Cinta di fior' un giorno
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
0:56
3
Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 1 Ridon or per le piagge herbette et fiori
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:02
4
Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 3 Io d'orate frond' e de bei fiori
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:22
5
Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 5 o notte, o ciel', o mar', o piaggie, o monti!
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:26
6
Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): (Keine Angaben) [I]
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:25
7
Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 6 Morte ti chiamo eccom' appresso
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:18
8
Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 12 Io felice pastore
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
0:52
9
Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 15 Vagh' amorosi augelli
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:32
10
Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): (Keine Angaben) [II]
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:07
11
Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 13 Per lei pos' in oblio
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:16
12
Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 14 Monti, selve, fontane, piagg' e sassi
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:03
13
Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 11 La dea che nel mar naque
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:09
14
Il secondo Libro de Madrigali a quattro voci (Das zweite Madrigalbuch): No. 10 GLi ochi lucent' e belli erano l'esc' e gli ami?
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:08
15
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
6:35
16
Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: (Keine Angaben) [I]
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:33
17
Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 4 Mane nobiscum, Domine
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
2:34
18
Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 9 S'io di te penso e del tuo amor, Maria
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:36
19
Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 12 Tenor mentre ch'io canto
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:30
20
Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: (Keine Angaben) [II]
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:12
21
Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 15 Jesu mi bone, sentiam
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:13
22
Il primo Libro del Jubilo di S. Bernardo con alcune canzonette spirituali scritte e intagliate: No. 5 Amor Jesu dulcissimus
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
1:28
23
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
5:27
24
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
4:44
25
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
3:07
26
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
5:56
27
Arie, darinnen die seeligst-Verstorbene von der noch lebenden Frau Schwester, un dies von jener, betrübten abschied nimt
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
3:25
28
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
7:59
29
Sacred Vocal Music from Wolfenbüttel (Verklingend und ewig)
4:27
