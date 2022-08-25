О нас

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Волна по релизу

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз you will never understand people like me, don't come near me
you will never understand people like me, don't come near me2023 · Сингл · cdxray
Релиз I just live and do what I have to
I just live and do what I have to2023 · Сингл · cdxray
Релиз twice between earth and sky, dozens somewhere between home and complete loss of yourself
twice between earth and sky, dozens somewhere between home and complete loss of yourself2023 · Сингл · cdxray
Релиз nothing new that's life
nothing new that's life2023 · Сингл · cdxray
Релиз Triple G.S.
Triple G.S.2023 · Сингл · cdxray
Релиз now everything is not so simple in this life
now everything is not so simple in this life2023 · Сингл · cdxray
Релиз devil me
devil me2023 · Сингл · cdxray
Релиз one more day, please?
one more day, please?2022 · Сингл · cdxray
Релиз hmm cold
hmm cold2022 · Сингл · cdxray
Релиз Echoes of the Horrors of the Street
Echoes of the Horrors of the Street2022 · Альбом · cdxray
Релиз get high
get high2022 · Сингл · cdxray
Релиз hello bitch
hello bitch2022 · Сингл · cdxray
Релиз hood da creep
hood da creep2022 · Сингл · cdxray
Релиз CHOP DOWN
CHOP DOWN2022 · Сингл · cdxray

cdxray
Артист

cdxray

