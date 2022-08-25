you will never understand people like me, don't come near me

2023 · Сингл · cdxray

I just live and do what I have to

2023 · Сингл · cdxray

twice between earth and sky, dozens somewhere between home and complete loss of yourself

2023 · Сингл · cdxray

nothing new that's life

2023 · Сингл · cdxray

Triple G.S.

2023 · Сингл · cdxray

now everything is not so simple in this life

2023 · Сингл · cdxray

devil me

2023 · Сингл · cdxray

one more day, please?

2022 · Сингл · cdxray

hmm cold

2022 · Сингл · cdxray

Echoes of the Horrors of the Street

2022 · Альбом · cdxray

get high

2022 · Сингл · cdxray

hello bitch

2022 · Сингл · cdxray

hood da creep

2022 · Сингл · cdxray

CHOP DOWN