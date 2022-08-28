О нас

Eximo Blue

Eximo Blue

,

Cafe lounge Jazz

Альбом  ·  2022

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

#Джаз
Eximo Blue

Артист

Eximo Blue

Релиз Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Easing Just Past Midnight

Easing Just Past Midnight

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:05

2

Трек A New Day

A New Day

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:18

3

Трек Mostly Mellow Moods

Mostly Mellow Moods

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:40

4

Трек Midnight in New Orleans

Midnight in New Orleans

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

3:12

5

Трек Sounding So Much Smoother

Sounding So Much Smoother

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

3:12

6

Трек The Café is Empty Except Me

The Café is Empty Except Me

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

3:01

7

Трек Get Past Zero Hour

Get Past Zero Hour

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:31

8

Трек A Soothing Feeling

A Soothing Feeling

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:20

9

Трек Spot the First Star

Spot the First Star

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:09

10

Трек Gentle Place Café

Gentle Place Café

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:26

11

Трек Creep Into a New Day

Creep Into a New Day

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:15

12

Трек Easy Night Time

Easy Night Time

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:31

13

Трек Just Me and the Best Barista

Just Me and the Best Barista

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:29

14

Трек Me Feeling Mellow

Me Feeling Mellow

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

3:13

15

Трек The Later It Gets

The Later It Gets

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

3:01

16

Трек Hitting Twelve

Hitting Twelve

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:55

17

Трек A Nice Smooth Groove

A Nice Smooth Groove

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:40

18

Трек Analogue Movements

Analogue Movements

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

1:55

19

Трек Time Honoured Ragtime

Time Honoured Ragtime

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:03

20

Трек Vibes of the Café

Vibes of the Café

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:57

21

Трек Digital Funk

Digital Funk

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

1:54

22

Трек It Is Twelve

It Is Twelve

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:17

23

Трек After Joe

After Joe

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:34

24

Трек The Hipster After Hours

The Hipster After Hours

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:45

25

Трек Never Lonely in a Café

Never Lonely in a Café

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:57

26

Трек A Solo Seat

A Solo Seat

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:27

27

Трек After the Sunshine

After the Sunshine

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:13

28

Трек Lesser Interactions

Lesser Interactions

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

2:35

29

Трек Reflections of Mellowness

Reflections of Mellowness

Eximo Blue

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

1:57

30

Трек Twilight of the West Coast

Twilight of the West Coast

Cafe lounge Jazz

Mellow and Smooth -Quiet Cafe Jazz at 1am-

3:01

Информация о правообладателе: Eximo Music
