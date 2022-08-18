О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

The Jokerr

The Jokerr

Альбом  ·  2022

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

#Хип-хоп
The Jokerr

Артист

The Jokerr

Релиз The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек The J to the O

The J to the O

The Jokerr

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

5:04

2

Трек The People of Oz

The People of Oz

The Jokerr

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

3:21

3

Трек How We Get Down

How We Get Down

The Jokerr

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

4:34

4

Трек Ill MC

Ill MC

The Jokerr

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

4:40

5

Трек Password Song

Password Song

The Jokerr

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

2:59

6

Трек More Than Perfect

More Than Perfect

The Jokerr

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

3:33

7

Трек Clouds of You

Clouds of You

The Jokerr

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

3:47

8

Трек Virginia Bell

Virginia Bell

The Jokerr

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

6:06

9

Трек Wherever You Are

Wherever You Are

The Jokerr

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

3:16

10

Трек Dragon Land

Dragon Land

The Jokerr

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

5:15

11

Трек Why Oh

Why Oh

The Jokerr

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

5:42

12

Трек No One Else

No One Else

The Jokerr

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

4:59

13

Трек Go Home

Go Home

The Jokerr

The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2

6:43

Информация о правообладателе: Fearless Visionary Entertainment
Волна по релизу
Волна по релизу
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз Investor
Investor2024 · Сингл · The Jokerr
Релиз Wear Me Down
Wear Me Down2023 · Сингл · Jblade
Релиз Snakes
Snakes2022 · Сингл · The Jokerr
Релиз Ninja
Ninja2022 · Сингл · The Jokerr
Релиз Coming Home
Coming Home2022 · Альбом · The Jokerr
Релиз Show Me How
Show Me How2022 · Сингл · The Jokerr
Релиз The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 2
The Confirmation Collection, Vol. 22022 · Альбом · The Jokerr
Релиз U.D.K.S
U.D.K.S2022 · Сингл · The Jokerr
Релиз Wear Me Down
Wear Me Down2021 · Сингл · Magadino the Chemist
Релиз Whippin
Whippin2021 · Сингл · The Jokerr
Релиз The Jokerr's Legacy: Cave of Bones
The Jokerr's Legacy: Cave of Bones2020 · Альбом · The Jokerr
Релиз Make Way!
Make Way!2020 · Сингл · The Jokerr
Релиз Sidekick
Sidekick2020 · Сингл · The Jokerr
Релиз I Gave It All
I Gave It All2020 · Сингл · The Jokerr

Похожие артисты

The Jokerr
Артист

The Jokerr

Вот это находка!

На этого артиста почти никто не похож