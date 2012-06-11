О нас

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice

,

Victorious Cast

Альбом  ·  2012

More Music from the Hit TV Show - Victorious

#Саундтреки

17 лайков

Victoria Justice

Артист

Victoria Justice

Релиз More Music from the Hit TV Show - Victorious

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Beggin' On Your Knees

Beggin' On Your Knees

Victorious Cast

,

Victoria Justice

More Music from the Hit TV Show - Victorious

3:14

2

Трек Best Friend's Brother

Best Friend's Brother

Victorious Cast

,

Victoria Justice

More Music from the Hit TV Show - Victorious

3:38

3

Трек All I Want Is Everything

All I Want Is Everything

Victorious Cast

,

Victoria Justice

More Music from the Hit TV Show - Victorious

3:02

4

Трек You're The Reason

You're The Reason

Victorious Cast

,

Victoria Justice

More Music from the Hit TV Show - Victorious

2:53

5

Трек I Want You Back

I Want You Back

Victorious Cast

,

Victoria Justice

More Music from the Hit TV Show - Victorious

3:00

6

Трек Tell Me That You Love Me

Tell Me That You Love Me

Victorious Cast

,

Victoria Justice

,

Leon Thomas III

More Music from the Hit TV Show - Victorious

2:41

7

Трек Finally Falling

Finally Falling

Victorious Cast

,

Victoria Justice

More Music from the Hit TV Show - Victorious

2:50

Информация о правообладателе: Nick Records
