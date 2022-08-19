О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Various Artists

Various Artists

Альбом  ·  2022

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

#R&B
Various Artists

Артист

Various Artists

Релиз Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек That's How I Feel About You

That's How I Feel About You

Buddy Johnson

,

Ella Johnson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

3:14

2

Трек Hittin' on Me

Hittin' on Me

Buddy Johnson

,

Ella Johnson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

3:10

3

Трек I Don't Want Nobody

I Don't Want Nobody

Buddy Johnson

,

Ella Johnson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:43

4

Трек I Still Love You

I Still Love You

Buddy Johnson

,

Ella Johnson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:36

5

Трек Big Bess

Big Bess

Louis Jordan

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:19

6

Трек Cat Scratchin'

Cat Scratchin'

Louis Jordan

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:49

7

Трек Salt Pork West Virginia

Salt Pork West Virginia

Louis Jordan

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:49

8

Трек Fire

Fire

Louis Jordan

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:21

9

Трек Ella Mae

Ella Mae

Louis Jordan

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:41

10

Трек Sweet Hunk of Junk

Sweet Hunk of Junk

Louis Jordan

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:41

11

Трек Ta Ta

Ta Ta

Clyde McPhatter

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:16

12

Трек I Never Knew

I Never Knew

Clyde McPhatter

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:22

13

Трек Lover Please

Lover Please

Clyde McPhatter

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

1:58

14

Трек Little Bitty Pretty One

Little Bitty Pretty One

Clyde McPhatter

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:16

15

Трек Caldonia

Caldonia

Louis Jordan

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:24

16

Трек Let the Good Times Roll

Let the Good Times Roll

Louis Jordan

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:43

17

Трек Evil Gal Blues

Evil Gal Blues

Dinah Washington

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:54

18

Трек I Know How to Do It

I Know How to Do It

Dinah Washington

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

3:12

19

Трек Salty Papa Blues

Salty Papa Blues

Dinah Washington

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

3:06

20

Трек New Blowtop Blues

New Blowtop Blues

Dinah Washington

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:38

21

Трек Trouble in Mind

Trouble in Mind

Dinah Washington

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:50

22

Трек Fat Daddy

Fat Daddy

Dinah Washington

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:31

23

Трек I Don't Hurt Anymore

I Don't Hurt Anymore

Dinah Washington

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

3:12

24

Трек I Just Couldn't Stand It No More

I Just Couldn't Stand It No More

Dinah Washington

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

3:02

25

Трек Cherry Red Blues

Cherry Red Blues

Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:50

26

Трек Just a Dream on My Mind

Just a Dream on My Mind

Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:56

27

Трек Cleanhead Blues

Cleanhead Blues

Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:50

28

Трек When a Woman Loves Her Juice

When a Woman Loves Her Juice

Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:59

29

Трек Kidney Stew Blues

Kidney Stew Blues

Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

3:01

30

Трек Old Maid Boogie

Old Maid Boogie

Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:47

31

Трек Some Women Do

Some Women Do

Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:22

32

Трек You Can't Have My Love No More

You Can't Have My Love No More

Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:34

33

Трек Her Mind Is Gone

Her Mind Is Gone

Roy "Baldhead" Byrd

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:38

34

Трек Bald Head

Bald Head

Roy "Baldhead" Byrd

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:30

35

Трек Oh Well

Oh Well

Roy "Baldhead" Byrd

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:28

36

Трек Byrd's Blues

Byrd's Blues

Roy "Baldhead" Byrd

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:49

37

Трек Trying to Get to You

Trying to Get to You

Eagles

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:37

38

Трек That's What You Gotta Do

That's What You Gotta Do

Buddy Johnson

,

Ella Johnson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:27

39

Трек Shut Your Big Mouth

Shut Your Big Mouth

Buddy Johnson

,

Ella Johnson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:56

40

Трек A Pretty Girl

A Pretty Girl

Buddy Johnson

,

Ella Johnson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

3:11

41

Трек Upside Your Head

Upside Your Head

Buddy Johnson

,

Ella Johnson

Boogie in Rhythm (Collection of 40's - 60'S Masterpieces)

2:45

Информация о правообладателе: Beach View Records
Волна по релизу
Волна по релизу
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Похожие артисты

Various Artists
Артист

Various Artists

Вот это находка!

На этого артиста почти никто не похож