О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

HK Gruber

HK Gruber

Сингл  ·  2021

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

#Классическая
HK Gruber

Артист

HK Gruber

Релиз Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек I. Keintate ( 1980 / 82 ): Prolog

I. Keintate ( 1980 / 82 ): Prolog

HK Gruber

,

Friedrich Cerha

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

0:55

2

Трек I. Keintate ( 1980 / 82 ): I. Teil

I. Keintate ( 1980 / 82 ): I. Teil

HK Gruber

,

Friedrich Cerha

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

9:43

3

Трек I. Keintate ( 1980 / 82 ): II. Teil

I. Keintate ( 1980 / 82 ): II. Teil

HK Gruber

,

Friedrich Cerha

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

9:52

4

Трек I. Keintate ( 1980 / 82 ): III. Teil

I. Keintate ( 1980 / 82 ): III. Teil

HK Gruber

,

Friedrich Cerha

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

7:54

5

Трек I. Keintate ( 1980 / 82 ): IV. Teil

I. Keintate ( 1980 / 82 ): IV. Teil

HK Gruber

,

Friedrich Cerha

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

11:59

6

Трек I. Keintate ( 1980 / 82 ): Epilog

I. Keintate ( 1980 / 82 ): Epilog

HK Gruber

,

Friedrich Cerha

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

7:51

7

Трек Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): I. Erzieherischer Akt

Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): I. Erzieherischer Akt

HK Gruber

,

Ensemble die reihe

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

0:40

8

Трек Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): II. Die Utopie Der Solidarität

Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): II. Die Utopie Der Solidarität

HK Gruber

,

Ensemble die reihe

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

0:48

9

Трек Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): III. Diagnose

Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): III. Diagnose

HK Gruber

,

Ensemble die reihe

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

0:41

10

Трек Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): IV. Achleitner Über Achleitner

Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): IV. Achleitner Über Achleitner

HK Gruber

,

Ensemble die reihe

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

0:57

11

Трек Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): V. Meditation

Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): V. Meditation

HK Gruber

,

Ensemble die reihe

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

1:25

12

Трек Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): Vi. Gigözzn

Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): Vi. Gigözzn

HK Gruber

,

Ensemble die reihe

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

0:27

13

Трек Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): VII. Überlegung

Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): VII. Überlegung

HK Gruber

,

Ensemble die reihe

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

0:32

14

Трек Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): VIII. Kollegiale Aufforderung…

Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): VIII. Kollegiale Aufforderung…

HK Gruber

,

Ensemble die reihe

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

0:54

15

Трек Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): IX. Da Aunkl Poidi

Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): IX. Da Aunkl Poidi

HK Gruber

,

Ensemble die reihe

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

2:59

16

Трек Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): X. Da Friedn Auf da Wöd

Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): X. Da Friedn Auf da Wöd

HK Gruber

,

Ensemble die reihe

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

6:41

17

Трек Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): XI. Zehn Putzi Gedichti

Eine Letzte Art Chansons (1989): XI. Zehn Putzi Gedichti

HK Gruber

,

Ensemble die reihe

Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons

4:12

Информация о правообладателе: KAIROS
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз Friedrich Cerha: I. Keintate | Eine letzte Art Chansons
Friedrich Cerha: I. Keintate | Eine letzte Art Chansons2021 · Альбом · HK Gruber
Релиз Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons
Friedrich Cerha: 1. Keintate / Eine Letzte Art Chansons2021 · Сингл · HK Gruber
Релиз Friedrich Cerha: Eine Art Chansons
Friedrich Cerha: Eine Art Chansons2020 · Альбом · HK Gruber
Релиз Kurt Weill. Mahagonny. Chansons Des Quais. Kleine Dreigroschenmusik
Kurt Weill. Mahagonny. Chansons Des Quais. Kleine Dreigroschenmusik2019 · Сингл · Ensemble Amarcord
Релиз Friedrich Cerha: Eine Art Chansons
Friedrich Cerha: Eine Art Chansons2019 · Сингл · HK Gruber

Похожие артисты

HK Gruber
Артист

HK Gruber

Феликс Красиловский
Артист

Феликс Красиловский

Rajaton
Артист

Rajaton

Трио Маренич
Артист

Трио Маренич

Роман Зорькин
Артист

Роман Зорькин

Раиса Котова
Артист

Раиса Котова

Дмитрий Федоров
Артист

Дмитрий Федоров

Феликс Иванов
Артист

Феликс Иванов

Robert Earl Keen
Артист

Robert Earl Keen

Герман Могилевский
Артист

Герман Могилевский

Владимир Гринберг
Артист

Владимир Гринберг

Никита Пресняков
Артист

Никита Пресняков

Виктор Вуячич
Артист

Виктор Вуячич