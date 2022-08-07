О нас

Pieter Jan Leusink

Pieter Jan Leusink

,

Netherlands Bach Collegium

Сингл  ·  2022

J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45

#Классическая

1 лайк

Pieter Jan Leusink

Артист

Pieter Jan Leusink

Релиз J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 1: I. Coro. Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist (Coro)

Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 1: I. Coro. Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist (Coro)

Netherlands Bach Collegium

,

Pieter Jan Leusink

,

Holland Boys Choir

J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45

5:24

2

Трек Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 1: II. Recitativo. Der höchste läßt mich (Tenore)

Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 1: II. Recitativo. Der höchste läßt mich (Tenore)

Netherlands Bach Collegium

,

Pieter Jan Leusink

,

Knut Schoch

J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45

0:53

3

Трек Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 1: III. Aria. Weiß ich Gottes Rechte (Tenore)

Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 1: III. Aria. Weiß ich Gottes Rechte (Tenore)

Netherlands Bach Collegium

,

Pieter Jan Leusink

,

Knut Schoch

J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45

3:33

4

Трек Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 2: IV. Arioso. Es werden viele zu mir sagen (Basso)

Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 2: IV. Arioso. Es werden viele zu mir sagen (Basso)

Netherlands Bach Collegium

,

Pieter Jan Leusink

,

Bas Ramselaar

J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45

3:09

5

Трек Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 2: V. Aria. Wer Gott bekennt (Alto)

Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 2: V. Aria. Wer Gott bekennt (Alto)

Netherlands Bach Collegium

,

Pieter Jan Leusink

,

Sytse Buwalda

J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45

3:21

6

Трек Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 2: VI. Recitativo. So wird denn Herz und Mund (Alto)

Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 2: VI. Recitativo. So wird denn Herz und Mund (Alto)

Netherlands Bach Collegium

,

Pieter Jan Leusink

,

Sytse Buwalda

J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45

0:52

7

Трек Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 2: VII. Choral. Gib, daß ich tu mit Fleiß (Coro)

Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 2: VII. Choral. Gib, daß ich tu mit Fleiß (Coro)

Netherlands Bach Collegium

,

Pieter Jan Leusink

,

Holland Boys Choir

J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45

1:07

Информация о правообладателе: Brilliant Classics
