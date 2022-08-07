Сингл · 2022
J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45
1
Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 1: I. Coro. Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist (Coro)
J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45
5:24
2
Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 1: II. Recitativo. Der höchste läßt mich (Tenore)
J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45
0:53
3
Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 1: III. Aria. Weiß ich Gottes Rechte (Tenore)
J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45
3:33
4
Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 2: IV. Arioso. Es werden viele zu mir sagen (Basso)
J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45
3:09
5
Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 2: V. Aria. Wer Gott bekennt (Alto)
J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45
3:21
6
Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45, Pt. 2: VI. Recitativo. So wird denn Herz und Mund (Alto)
J.S. Bach: Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist, BWV 45
0:52
