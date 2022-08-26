О нас

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
Filippo Farinelli

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Сингл  ·  2022

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

#Классическая
Filippo Farinelli

Артист

Filippo Farinelli

Релиз Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек 8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: I. Langsames Walzertempo

8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: I. Langsames Walzertempo

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

1:29

2

Трек 8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: II. Mäßig Schnell

8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: II. Mäßig Schnell

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

1:00

3

Трек 8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: III. Lebhaft ma non Troppo

8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: III. Lebhaft ma non Troppo

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

1:01

4

Трек 8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: IV. Mäßig Schnell

8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: IV. Mäßig Schnell

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

0:58

5

Трек 8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: V. Munter

8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: V. Munter

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

0:41

6

Трек 8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: VI. Langsam

8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: VI. Langsam

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

1:54

7

Трек 8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: VII. Stürmisch

8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: VII. Stürmisch

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

1:43

8

Трек 8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: VIII. Langsam

8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: VIII. Langsam

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

4:21

9

Трек Ragtime

Ragtime

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

4:02

10

Трек Symphonie "Mathis der Mahler": I. Engelkonzert

Symphonie "Mathis der Mahler": I. Engelkonzert

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

8:42

11

Трек Symphonie "Mathis der Mahler": II. Grablegung

Symphonie "Mathis der Mahler": II. Grablegung

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

3:38

12

Трек Symphonie "Mathis der Mahler": III. Versuchung des heiligen Antonius

Symphonie "Mathis der Mahler": III. Versuchung des heiligen Antonius

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

12:47

13

Трек Sonata (1938) for Piano Duo: I. Mäßig Bewegt

Sonata (1938) for Piano Duo: I. Mäßig Bewegt

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

5:23

14

Трек Sonata (1938) for Piano Duo: II. Lebhaft

Sonata (1938) for Piano Duo: II. Lebhaft

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

2:36

15

Трек Sonata (1938) for Piano Duo: III. Ruhig Bewegt

Sonata (1938) for Piano Duo: III. Ruhig Bewegt

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

6:28

16

Трек Sonata (1942) for Piano Duo: I. Chimes - Maestoso

Sonata (1942) for Piano Duo: I. Chimes - Maestoso

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

2:53

17

Трек Sonata (1942) for Piano Duo: II. Allegro - Fast

Sonata (1942) for Piano Duo: II. Allegro - Fast

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

4:00

18

Трек Sonata (1942) for Piano Duo: III. Canon - Slow

Sonata (1942) for Piano Duo: III. Canon - Slow

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

4:47

19

Трек Sonata (1942) for Piano Duo: IV. Recitative

Sonata (1942) for Piano Duo: IV. Recitative

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

3:20

20

Трек Sonata (1942) for Piano Duo: V. Fugue - Moderate

Sonata (1942) for Piano Duo: V. Fugue - Moderate

Filippo Farinelli

,

Simone Nocchi

Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo

5:30

Информация о правообладателе: Brilliant Classics
Filippo Farinelli
Артист

Filippo Farinelli

