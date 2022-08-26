Сингл · 2022
Hindemith: Complete Music for Piano Duo
1
8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: I. Langsames Walzertempo
1:29
2
8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: II. Mäßig Schnell
1:00
3
8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: III. Lebhaft ma non Troppo
1:01
4
8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: IV. Mäßig Schnell
0:58
5
0:41
6
1:54
7
8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: VII. Stürmisch
1:43
8
8 Walzer, Op. 6, 3 Wunderschöne Mädchen im Schwarzwald: VIII. Langsam
4:21
10
8:42
11
3:38
12
Symphonie "Mathis der Mahler": III. Versuchung des heiligen Antonius
12:47
13
5:23
14
2:36
15
6:28
16
2:53
17
4:00
18
4:47
19
3:20
