Illumination - The Healing Pleasure II

The Poker Flat Chronicles

The Plastikman III

Monkeytown Best Of (Radio Edit Remastered 2022)

In Between

The Plastikman II (A Reminiscence to Richie Hawtin)

Monkeytown II (For Georgina)

Monkeytown (Inspired by Moderat)

Me, Myself and I