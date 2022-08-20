О нас

The Solfeggio Peace Orchestra

The Solfeggio Peace Orchestra

,

Healing Music Spirit

,

The Sleep Principle

Альбом  ·  2022

Shards of Spirituality

#Эмбиент
The Solfeggio Peace Orchestra

Артист

The Solfeggio Peace Orchestra

Релиз Shards of Spirituality

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Learning Lasts

Learning Lasts

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

1:37

2

Трек Can't Stop Them from Coming

Can't Stop Them from Coming

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

3:02

3

Трек Enjoy Life More

Enjoy Life More

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

2:05

4

Трек Sharing with Other People

Sharing with Other People

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

2:04

5

Трек All of the Beliefs

All of the Beliefs

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

3:20

6

Трек Get out of My Own Way

Get out of My Own Way

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

2:34

7

Трек Sharing Our Pain

Sharing Our Pain

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

3:23

8

Трек Balm or Honey

Balm or Honey

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

2:12

9

Трек Touched by the Idea

Touched by the Idea

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

2:30

10

Трек Healing to the Bones

Healing to the Bones

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

2:33

11

Трек Taken in Mindfulness

Taken in Mindfulness

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

1:08

12

Трек Honeycomb

Honeycomb

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

2:15

13

Трек Awareness

Awareness

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

2:08

14

Трек Feelings

Feelings

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

2:30

15

Трек Dig a Little to Find It

Dig a Little to Find It

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

0:59

16

Трек Working Together

Working Together

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

2:42

17

Трек Endure It Less

Endure It Less

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

3:19

18

Трек Becoming Who You Are

Becoming Who You Are

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

3:17

19

Трек Practice of Forgiveness

Practice of Forgiveness

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

2:23

20

Трек Love Is Infectious

Love Is Infectious

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

2:37

21

Трек Gracious Words

Gracious Words

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

2:40

22

Трек Cornerstone

Cornerstone

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

1:43

23

Трек With an Open Mind

With an Open Mind

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

1:27

24

Трек A Giant Place

A Giant Place

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

3:19

25

Трек Higher Levels

Higher Levels

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

40:44

26

Трек Greatest Therapy

Greatest Therapy

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

19:57

27

Трек Everything That Isn't You

Everything That Isn't You

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

7:49

28

Трек Healing Others

Healing Others

Healing Music Spirit

Shards of Spirituality

3:11

29

Трек Stop Struggling

Stop Struggling

The Solfeggio Peace Orchestra

Shards of Spirituality

2:30

30

Трек It Takes Courage

It Takes Courage

The Sleep Principle

Shards of Spirituality

2:32

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
