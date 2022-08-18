О нас

Coast to Coast Recordings

,

Streaming Waves

,

ASMR Earth

Альбом  ·  2022

Wonders of the Sea

#Эмбиент
Артист

Релиз Wonders of the Sea

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Beautiful and Serene

Beautiful and Serene

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

2:16

2

Трек Like a Soft Blanket

Like a Soft Blanket

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:14

3

Трек Turquoise

Turquoise

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:17

4

Трек Sea Foam

Sea Foam

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:07

5

Трек Seaweed

Seaweed

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

0:54

6

Трек Shiny Crystal

Shiny Crystal

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

2:47

7

Трек Perhaps

Perhaps

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:00

8

Трек Translucent

Translucent

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:43

9

Трек Inviting

Inviting

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:11

10

Трек Flowing Waters

Flowing Waters

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:31

11

Трек Never Seen Anywhere Else

Never Seen Anywhere Else

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:18

12

Трек Met the Sand

Met the Sand

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

2:00

13

Трек Not Too Cold, Not Too Hot

Not Too Cold, Not Too Hot

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

2:45

14

Трек Sea Monster

Sea Monster

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:50

15

Трек Endless Water

Endless Water

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:37

16

Трек The Waves Curled

The Waves Curled

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:18

17

Трек Deep Shade of Blue

Deep Shade of Blue

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

0:56

18

Трек Closer to the Shore

Closer to the Shore

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:15

19

Трек Stunning

Stunning

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

3:30

20

Трек Leaves Me in Such Awe

Leaves Me in Such Awe

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

3:15

21

Трек Prestigious

Prestigious

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

2:20

22

Трек Feeding Sea Gulls

Feeding Sea Gulls

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

2:44

23

Трек Pervading

Pervading

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

2:28

24

Трек Marine Wonders

Marine Wonders

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

2:44

25

Трек Ocean Covers

Ocean Covers

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

4:34

26

Трек Shouldn't Pollute

Shouldn't Pollute

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:56

27

Трек River to Sea

River to Sea

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:57

28

Трек Ocean Connect

Ocean Connect

Streaming Waves

Wonders of the Sea

1:49

29

Трек Feeling of Closeness

Feeling of Closeness

Coast to Coast Recordings

Wonders of the Sea

1:15

30

Трек Why Do I Love the Ocean?

Why Do I Love the Ocean?

ASMR Earth

Wonders of the Sea

2:29

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
