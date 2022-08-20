О нас

Bird Sounds

Bird Sounds

,

Owl Sounds

,

Swedish Forest Birds

Альбом  ·  2022

Nature Birds Sounds

#Эмбиент
Bird Sounds

Артист

Bird Sounds

Релиз Nature Birds Sounds

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Relaxing Bird Sounds

Relaxing Bird Sounds

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

2:18

2

Трек Last Bird

Last Bird

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

2:08

3

Трек Bird Rituals

Bird Rituals

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

1:16

4

Трек French Birds

French Birds

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

1:43

5

Трек Wild Birds

Wild Birds

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

2:01

6

Трек Sounds of Jungle Birds

Sounds of Jungle Birds

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

1:39

7

Трек Flying Bird Sounds

Flying Bird Sounds

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

1:48

8

Трек Park Bird Sounds

Park Bird Sounds

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

1:57

9

Трек Singing Birds

Singing Birds

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

3:12

10

Трек Natural Bird Sounds

Natural Bird Sounds

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

2:17

11

Трек Speed

Speed

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

2:31

12

Трек 6Am Birds

6Am Birds

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

5:33

13

Трек Ambitious

Ambitious

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

3:35

14

Трек Spring Bird Sounds

Spring Bird Sounds

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

1:48

15

Трек Peaceful Birds

Peaceful Birds

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

1:36

16

Трек Value

Value

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

5:01

17

Трек Founder

Founder

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

4:30

18

Трек Land of Birds

Land of Birds

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

2:51

19

Трек Sweet Sound of Birds

Sweet Sound of Birds

Bird Sounds

Nature Birds Sounds

2:01

20

Трек To Tramp

To Tramp

Swedish Forest Birds

Nature Birds Sounds

2:04

21

Трек Found Everywhere

Found Everywhere

Swedish Forest Birds

Nature Birds Sounds

1:44

22

Трек Go out for a Walking Tour

Go out for a Walking Tour

Swedish Forest Birds

Nature Birds Sounds

1:47

23

Трек Open Air

Open Air

Swedish Forest Birds

Nature Birds Sounds

1:55

24

Трек Trees and Bushes

Trees and Bushes

Swedish Forest Birds

Nature Birds Sounds

2:08

25

Трек Pleasing

Pleasing

Swedish Forest Birds

Nature Birds Sounds

1:51

26

Трек No Anxiety About the City Life

No Anxiety About the City Life

Swedish Forest Birds

Nature Birds Sounds

1:26

27

Трек Climbing up to the Top of a Hill

Climbing up to the Top of a Hill

Swedish Forest Birds

Nature Birds Sounds

2:08

28

Трек Thickets of Weeds

Thickets of Weeds

Swedish Forest Birds

Nature Birds Sounds

1:40

29

Трек Sparrows Fluttered High Above

Sparrows Fluttered High Above

Swedish Forest Birds

Nature Birds Sounds

2:32

30

Трек Mid-Story Tweets

Mid-Story Tweets

Swedish Forest Birds

Nature Birds Sounds

3:14

31

Трек Vegetation

Vegetation

Swedish Forest Birds

Nature Birds Sounds

2:01

32

Трек Beyond the Horizon

Beyond the Horizon

Swedish Forest Birds

Nature Birds Sounds

2:29

Информация о правообладателе: Nature 1 Records
Волна по релизу

