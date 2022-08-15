О нас

Deep Sleep Music Delta Binaural 432 Hz

Deep Sleep Music Delta Binaural 432 Hz

,

Deep Sleep Music Maestro

,

Sleeping Music

Альбом  ·  2022

Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

#Эмбиент
Deep Sleep Music Delta Binaural 432 Hz

Артист

Deep Sleep Music Delta Binaural 432 Hz

Релиз Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Glue to Hold

Glue to Hold

Sleeping Music

Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

5:17

2

Трек Sorry

Sorry

Sleeping Music

Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

3:42

3

Трек Soft

Soft

Sleeping Music

Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

4:01

4

Трек Memory Tales

Memory Tales

Sleeping Music

Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

3:15

5

Трек Seeping

Seeping

Sleeping Music

Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

5:34

6

Трек Choices Are Ours

Choices Are Ours

Sleeping Music

Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

4:30

7

Трек Sedating

Sedating

Sleeping Music

Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

3:00

8

Трек Zone out in Class

Zone out in Class

Sleeping Music

Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

3:30

9

Трек Inside Healing

Inside Healing

Sleeping Music

Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

3:00

10

Трек Looking Down

Looking Down

Deep Sleep Music Maestro

Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

1:19

11

Трек Academy Tales

Academy Tales

Deep Sleep Music Delta Binaural 432 Hz

Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

1:49

12

Трек Life in the Ambient World

Life in the Ambient World

Deep Sleep Music Delta Binaural 432 Hz

Slow Breaths and Calm Sounds

2:15

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
