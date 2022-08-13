О нас

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023.

Swedish Forest Birds

Swedish Forest Birds

Альбом  ·  2022

Birdsong in the Woods

#Эмбиент
Swedish Forest Birds

Артист

Swedish Forest Birds

Релиз Birdsong in the Woods

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Silent Rhapsody of Joy

Silent Rhapsody of Joy

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

1:44

2

Трек Thickets of Weeds

Thickets of Weeds

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

1:40

3

Трек Hidden Deep Within Itself

Hidden Deep Within Itself

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

1:33

4

Трек Cardinals in the Shrubs

Cardinals in the Shrubs

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

1:58

5

Трек Hooting Owls

Hooting Owls

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

1:30

6

Трек Deadwood

Deadwood

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

1:19

7

Трек Oak-Hickory Forest

Oak-Hickory Forest

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

1:30

8

Трек From South to North

From South to North

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

1:58

9

Трек Underneath the Trees

Underneath the Trees

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

2:18

10

Трек Bird Love

Bird Love

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

2:32

11

Трек Insectivorous

Insectivorous

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

3:17

12

Трек Sparrows Fluttered High Above

Sparrows Fluttered High Above

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

2:32

13

Трек Mid-Story Tweets

Mid-Story Tweets

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

3:14

14

Трек Thick Heavy Air

Thick Heavy Air

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

2:32

15

Трек Perching Site

Perching Site

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

2:57

16

Трек Emerald Forest

Emerald Forest

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

2:32

17

Трек Vegetation

Vegetation

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

2:01

18

Трек Beyond the Horizon

Beyond the Horizon

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

2:29

19

Трек Woodpeckers

Woodpeckers

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

2:29

20

Трек Scent of Pine

Scent of Pine

Swedish Forest Birds

Birdsong in the Woods

3:07

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
