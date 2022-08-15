О нас

Bird Sounds

Bird Sounds

,

Recording Nature

,

The Nature Soundscape

Альбом  ·  2022

Driftwood in the Stream

#Эмбиент
Bird Sounds

Артист

Bird Sounds

Релиз Driftwood in the Stream

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Natural Bird Sounds

Natural Bird Sounds

Bird Sounds

Driftwood in the Stream

2:17

2

Трек Speed

Speed

Bird Sounds

Driftwood in the Stream

2:31

3

Трек 6Am Birds

6Am Birds

Bird Sounds

Driftwood in the Stream

5:33

4

Трек Ambitious

Ambitious

Bird Sounds

Driftwood in the Stream

3:35

5

Трек Spring Bird Sounds

Spring Bird Sounds

Bird Sounds

Driftwood in the Stream

1:48

6

Трек Peaceful Birds

Peaceful Birds

Bird Sounds

Driftwood in the Stream

1:36

7

Трек Value

Value

Bird Sounds

Driftwood in the Stream

5:01

8

Трек Founder

Founder

Bird Sounds

Driftwood in the Stream

4:30

9

Трек Land of Birds

Land of Birds

Bird Sounds

Driftwood in the Stream

2:51

10

Трек Sweet Sound of Birds

Sweet Sound of Birds

Bird Sounds

Driftwood in the Stream

2:01

11

Трек Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 51

Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 51

The Nature Soundscapes

Driftwood in the Stream

9:25

12

Трек Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 52

Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 52

The Nature Soundscapes

Driftwood in the Stream

8:34

13

Трек Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 53

Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 53

The Nature Soundscapes

Driftwood in the Stream

12:00

14

Трек Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 54

Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 54

The Nature Soundscapes

Driftwood in the Stream

7:17

15

Трек Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 55

Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 55

The Nature Soundscapes

Driftwood in the Stream

8:57

16

Трек Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 56

Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 56

The Nature Soundscapes

Driftwood in the Stream

6:28

17

Трек Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 57

Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 57

The Nature Soundscapes

Driftwood in the Stream

13:17

18

Трек Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 58

Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 58

The Nature Soundscapes

Driftwood in the Stream

9:00

19

Трек Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 59

Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 59

The Nature Soundscapes

Driftwood in the Stream

3:00

20

Трек Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 60

Soundscapes of Nature Melodies, Pt. 60

The Nature Soundscapes

Driftwood in the Stream

6:25

21

Трек Natural Element

Natural Element

Recording Nature

Driftwood in the Stream

2:36

22

Трек Pieces

Pieces

Recording Nature

Driftwood in the Stream

1:40

23

Трек Short and Clear

Short and Clear

Recording Nature

Driftwood in the Stream

2:18

24

Трек Cleansed Away

Cleansed Away

Recording Nature

Driftwood in the Stream

1:23

25

Трек Climate

Climate

Recording Nature

Driftwood in the Stream

3:24

26

Трек Placidity

Placidity

Recording Nature

Driftwood in the Stream

3:00

27

Трек Frenchmans Creek

Frenchmans Creek

Recording Nature

Driftwood in the Stream

3:17

28

Трек Conserve

Conserve

Recording Nature

Driftwood in the Stream

2:25

29

Трек Nature's Interaction

Nature's Interaction

Recording Nature

Driftwood in the Stream

1:30

30

Трек Flora and Fauna

Flora and Fauna

Recording Nature

Driftwood in the Stream

3:45

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
