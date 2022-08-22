О нас

Sounds of the Forest

Sounds of the Forest

,

Nature & Sounds Backgrounds

,

Swedish Forest Birds

Альбом  ·  2022

Dancing Trees

#Эмбиент
Sounds of the Forest

Артист

Sounds of the Forest

Релиз Dancing Trees

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Murmur of a Brook

Murmur of a Brook

Swedish Forest Birds

Dancing Trees

1:26

2

Трек Birdsong

Birdsong

Swedish Forest Birds

Dancing Trees

1:09

3

Трек Nothing Escapes Our Eyes

Nothing Escapes Our Eyes

Swedish Forest Birds

Dancing Trees

1:51

4

Трек Mouse Peeping

Mouse Peeping

Swedish Forest Birds

Dancing Trees

1:37

5

Трек Birds Flying Past Us

Birds Flying Past Us

Swedish Forest Birds

Dancing Trees

2:43

6

Трек No Anxiety About the City Life

No Anxiety About the City Life

Swedish Forest Birds

Dancing Trees

1:26

7

Трек Climbing up to the Top of a Hill

Climbing up to the Top of a Hill

Swedish Forest Birds

Dancing Trees

2:08

8

Трек The Grandeur of a Sunset

The Grandeur of a Sunset

Swedish Forest Birds

Dancing Trees

1:12

9

Трек Rare Charm

Rare Charm

Swedish Forest Birds

Dancing Trees

0:45

10

Трек Interest to Our Journey

Interest to Our Journey

Swedish Forest Birds

Dancing Trees

2:32

11

Трек The Shade on a Fine Day

The Shade on a Fine Day

Nature

,

Sounds Backgrounds

Dancing Trees

2:15

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
