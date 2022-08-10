О нас

Deep Sleep Music Delta Binaural 432 Hz

Артист

Deep Sleep Music Delta Binaural 432 Hz

Релиз New Beginnings

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Looking Down

Looking Down

Deep Sleep Music Maestro

New Beginnings

1:19

2

Трек Life in the Ambient World

Life in the Ambient World

Deep Sleep Music Delta Binaural 432 Hz

New Beginnings

2:15

3

Трек Academy Tales

Academy Tales

Deep Sleep Music Delta Binaural 432 Hz

New Beginnings

1:49

4

Трек Inside Healing

Inside Healing

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

3:00

5

Трек Zone out in Class

Zone out in Class

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

3:30

6

Трек Sedating

Sedating

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

3:00

7

Трек Choices Are Ours

Choices Are Ours

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

4:30

8

Трек Seeping

Seeping

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

5:34

9

Трек Memory Tales

Memory Tales

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

3:15

10

Трек Soft

Soft

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

4:01

11

Трек Sorry

Sorry

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

3:42

12

Трек Glue to Hold

Glue to Hold

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

5:17

13

Трек Ridges

Ridges

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

3:09

14

Трек Jupiter

Jupiter

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

2:20

15

Трек It's a Beautiful Sight

It's a Beautiful Sight

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

2:16

16

Трек Dreams Are True

Dreams Are True

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

4:27

17

Трек Free

Free

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

1:59

18

Трек Mindless

Mindless

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

4:53

19

Трек Sentiments

Sentiments

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

6:02

20

Трек Moonlight

Moonlight

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

4:43

21

Трек Ruins

Ruins

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

2:59

22

Трек No Words

No Words

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

6:41

23

Трек Cityscape

Cityscape

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

3:24

24

Трек Love

Love

Sleeping Music

New Beginnings

7:56

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
