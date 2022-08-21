О нас

Coast to Coast Recordings

Coast to Coast Recordings

,

Seas of Dreams

,

Sea Waves Sounds

Альбом  ·  2022

Open Seas

#Эмбиент
Coast to Coast Recordings

Артист

Coast to Coast Recordings

Релиз Open Seas

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Glacier Cherry

Glacier Cherry

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

7:37

2

Трек Underwater Moments

Underwater Moments

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

1:12

3

Трек Rolling Waves, Pt. 1

Rolling Waves, Pt. 1

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

3:28

4

Трек Rolling Waves, Pt. 2

Rolling Waves, Pt. 2

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

5:30

5

Трек Rolling Waves, Pt. 3

Rolling Waves, Pt. 3

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

4:50

6

Трек Rolling Waves, Pt. 4

Rolling Waves, Pt. 4

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

6:41

7

Трек Rolling Waves, Pt. 5

Rolling Waves, Pt. 5

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

5:11

8

Трек Rolling Waves, Pt. 6

Rolling Waves, Pt. 6

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

6:54

9

Трек Rolling Waves, Pt. 7

Rolling Waves, Pt. 7

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

1:10

10

Трек Rolling Waves, Pt. 8

Rolling Waves, Pt. 8

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

1:47

11

Трек Rolling Waves, Pt. 19

Rolling Waves, Pt. 19

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

2:33

12

Трек Rolling Waves, Pt. 20

Rolling Waves, Pt. 20

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

8:35

13

Трек Dexterity Ocean

Dexterity Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

1:08

14

Трек Accommodated Ocean

Accommodated Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

2:12

15

Трек Power Ocean

Power Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

1:33

16

Трек Notable Ocean

Notable Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

1:25

17

Трек Sublime Ocean

Sublime Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

0:49

18

Трек Kingdom Ocean

Kingdom Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

1:53

19

Трек Saucy Ocean

Saucy Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

1:59

20

Трек Receive Ocean

Receive Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

0:45

21

Трек Ocean Condole

Ocean Condole

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

0:44

22

Трек Funny Ocean

Funny Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

1:23

23

Трек Fair Ocean

Fair Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

0:31

24

Трек Mystical Ocean

Mystical Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

0:34

25

Трек Ocean Pat

Ocean Pat

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

0:41

26

Трек Exultingly Ocean

Exultingly Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

0:47

27

Трек Turning-Point Ocean

Turning-Point Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

0:38

28

Трек Dreamland Ocean

Dreamland Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

0:29

29

Трек Pacifism Ocean

Pacifism Ocean

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

0:35

30

Трек Ocean Relief

Ocean Relief

Sea Waves Sounds

Open Seas

0:38

Информация о правообладателе: Ocean 1 Records
Волна по релизу
