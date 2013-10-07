О нас

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Hans-Joachim Lustig

,

Julian Dominique Clement

,

Hergen von Vogtländer

и 

ещё 5

Сингл  ·  2013

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

#Классическая
Hans-Joachim Lustig

Артист

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Релиз Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Light, My Light

Light, My Light

Sonux Ensemble

,

Stefan Kuchel

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

3:35

2

Трек I Saw Eternity

I Saw Eternity

Sonux Ensemble

,

Stefan Kuchel

,

Julian Dominique Clement

,

Hergen von Vogtländer

,

Henry Muhl

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

5:13

3

Трек To the Light

To the Light

Sonux Ensemble

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

5:24

4

Трек Sacred Light

Sacred Light

Sonux Ensemble

,

Stefan Kuchel

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

4:46

5

Трек Light and Love

Light and Love

Sonux Ensemble

,

Stefan Kuchel

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

7:17

6

Трек Light and Love

Light and Love

Sonux Ensemble

,

Julian Dominique Clement

,

Hergen von Vogtländer

,

Jonathan Remstedt

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

6:00

7

Трек Hebräische Liebeslieder No. 1-5: No. 1 Temuná

Hebräische Liebeslieder No. 1-5: No. 1 Temuná

Sonux Ensemble

,

Sirius Quartet

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

1:34

8

Трек Hebräische Liebeslieder No. 1-6: No. 2 Kallá kallá

Hebräische Liebeslieder No. 1-6: No. 2 Kallá kallá

Sonux Ensemble

,

Sirius Quartet

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

3:01

9

Трек Hebräische Liebeslieder No. 1-7: No. 3 Lárov

Hebräische Liebeslieder No. 1-7: No. 3 Lárov

Sonux Ensemble

,

Sirius Quartet

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

0:53

10

Трек Hebräische Liebeslieder No. 1-8: No. 4 Eyze shéleg!

Hebräische Liebeslieder No. 1-8: No. 4 Eyze shéleg!

Sonux Ensemble

,

Julian Dominique Clement

,

Hergen von Vogtländer

,

Sirius Quartet

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

1:56

11

Трек Hebräische Liebeslieder No. 1-9: No. 5 Rakút

Hebräische Liebeslieder No. 1-9: No. 5 Rakút

Sonux Ensemble

,

Sirius Quartet

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

2:15

12

Трек Du bist mîn

Du bist mîn

Sonux Ensemble

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

2:48

13

Трек Fragmente aus dem Hohelied des Salomons: 1. (Ohne Satzbezeichnung)

Fragmente aus dem Hohelied des Salomons: 1. (Ohne Satzbezeichnung)

Sonux Ensemble

,

Sirius Quartet

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

3:57

14

Трек Fragmente aus dem Hohelied des Salomons: 2. (Ohne Satzbezeichnung)

Fragmente aus dem Hohelied des Salomons: 2. (Ohne Satzbezeichnung)

Sonux Ensemble

,

Sirius Quartet

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

4:01

15

Трек Fragmente aus dem Hohelied des Salomons: 3. (Ohne Satzbezeichnung)

Fragmente aus dem Hohelied des Salomons: 3. (Ohne Satzbezeichnung)

Sonux Ensemble

,

Sirius Quartet

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

5:53

16

Трек Fragmente aus dem Hohelied des Salomons: 4. (Ohne Satzbezeichnung)

Fragmente aus dem Hohelied des Salomons: 4. (Ohne Satzbezeichnung)

Sonux Ensemble

,

Sirius Quartet

,

Hans-Joachim Lustig

Light and Love: New Vocal Works for the Sonux Ensemble

3:35

Информация о правообладателе: Rondeau Production
