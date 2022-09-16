О нас

Henry Purcell

Henry Purcell

,

Alberto Arroyo

,

Voktett Hannover

и 

ещё 4

Сингл  ·  2022

Voktett Hannover: Glaube, Krise, Hoffnung

#Классическая
Henry Purcell

Артист

Henry Purcell

Релиз Voktett Hannover: Glaube, Krise, Hoffnung

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Hear My Prayer, O Lord

Hear My Prayer, O Lord

Voktett Hannover

Voktett Hannover: Glaube, Krise, Hoffnung

5:53

2

Трек Missa Octo Vocum: Kyrie

Missa Octo Vocum: Kyrie

Voktett Hannover

Voktett Hannover: Glaube, Krise, Hoffnung

4:26

3

Трек Zeig mir dein Gesicht

Zeig mir dein Gesicht

Voktett Hannover

Voktett Hannover: Glaube, Krise, Hoffnung

11:06

4

Трек Missa Octo Vocum: Gloria

Missa Octo Vocum: Gloria

Voktett Hannover

Voktett Hannover: Glaube, Krise, Hoffnung

3:57

5

Трек Prediger Salomo

Prediger Salomo

Voktett Hannover

Voktett Hannover: Glaube, Krise, Hoffnung

5:00

6

Трек Missa Octo Vocum: Credo

Missa Octo Vocum: Credo

Voktett Hannover

Voktett Hannover: Glaube, Krise, Hoffnung

7:06

7

Трек Åwåye Darun

Åwåye Darun

Voktett Hannover

Voktett Hannover: Glaube, Krise, Hoffnung

8:06

8

Трек Missa Octo Vocum: Sanctus

Missa Octo Vocum: Sanctus

Voktett Hannover

Voktett Hannover: Glaube, Krise, Hoffnung

3:28

9

Трек Letum non omnia finit (Quasi un madrigal)

Letum non omnia finit (Quasi un madrigal)

Voktett Hannover

Voktett Hannover: Glaube, Krise, Hoffnung

7:39

10

Трек Missa Octo Vocum: Agnus Dei

Missa Octo Vocum: Agnus Dei

Voktett Hannover

Voktett Hannover: Glaube, Krise, Hoffnung

3:25

Информация о правообладателе: Rondeau Production
