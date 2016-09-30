О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

Сингл  ·  2016

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

#Классическая
Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

Артист

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

Релиз Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек 20th Century Fox Fanfare

20th Century Fox Fanfare

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

Alfred Newman

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

0:28

2

Трек The Magnificent Seven Suite ("The Magnificent Seven")

The Magnificent Seven Suite ("The Magnificent Seven")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

Elmer Bernstein

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

4:49

3

Трек Warsaw Concerto ("Dangerous Moonlight")

Warsaw Concerto ("Dangerous Moonlight")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

Richard Addinsell

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

9:06

4

Трек Overture and Shoe Ballet ("Hobson's Choice")

Overture and Shoe Ballet ("Hobson's Choice")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

Malcom Arnold

,

Christoph Palmer

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

1:25

5

Трек Willie and Maggie ("Hobson's Choice")

Willie and Maggie ("Hobson's Choice")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

Malcom Arnold

,

Christoph Palmer

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

4:43

6

Трек Finale ("Hobson's Choice")

Finale ("Hobson's Choice")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

Malcom Arnold

,

Christoph Palmer

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

1:09

7

Трек James Bond Main Theme ("James Bond")

James Bond Main Theme ("James Bond")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

John Barry

,

Victor Lopez

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

1:29

8

Трек Excerpt from "He's a Pirate" ("Pirates of the Caribbean")

Excerpt from "He's a Pirate" ("Pirates of the Caribbean")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

Klaus Badelt

,

Ted Ricketts

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

3:00

9

Трек Theme from "Schindler's List" ("Schindler's List")

Theme from "Schindler's List" ("Schindler's List")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

John Williams

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

4:06

10

Трек Symphony No 7. In A Major, Op. 92:: II. Allegretto ("Zardoz, Knowing & the King's Speech")

Symphony No 7. In A Major, Op. 92:: II. Allegretto ("Zardoz, Knowing & the King's Speech")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

Ludwig van Beethoven

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

8:02

11

Трек Prelude ("Vertigo")

Prelude ("Vertigo")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

Bernhard Hermann

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

3:09

12

Трек The Nightmare ("Vertigo")

The Nightmare ("Vertigo")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

Bernhard Hermann

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

2:39

13

Трек Scéne D'amour ("Vertigo")

Scéne D'amour ("Vertigo")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

Bernhard Hermann

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

5:07

14

Трек Ritt Der Walküren ("Apocalypse Now")

Ritt Der Walküren ("Apocalypse Now")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

Рихард Вагнер

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

5:06

15

Трек Throne Room and Finale ("Star Wars")

Throne Room and Finale ("Star Wars")

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

,

Howard Griffiths

,

John Williams

Howard Griffiths: Music from the Motion Pictures

8:04

Информация о правообладателе: Rondeau Production
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз East German Flute Concertos
East German Flute Concertos2024 · Альбом · Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt
Релиз Poland Abroad, Vol. 2: Symphonic Poems
Poland Abroad, Vol. 2: Symphonic Poems2023 · Альбом · Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt
Релиз Dessau: Orchestral Works
Dessau: Orchestral Works2020 · Альбом · Paul Dessau
Релиз Schreker, Rathaus, Krenek & Others: Works
Schreker, Rathaus, Krenek & Others: Works2020 · Альбом · Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt
Релиз Expressionismus
Expressionismus2020 · Альбом · Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt
Релиз Milan Mihajlovic: Orchestral Works
Milan Mihajlovic: Orchestral Works2020 · Альбом · Milan Mihajlović
Релиз Between Heaven and Earth
Between Heaven and Earth2020 · Альбом · Yvonne Smeulers
Релиз Reger: Orchestral Works
Reger: Orchestral Works2019 · Альбом · Max Reger
Релиз Offenbach: Opera Ouvertures
Offenbach: Opera Ouvertures2019 · Альбом · Jacques Offenbach
Релиз Howard Griffiths: Dmitri Shostakovich, Jazz Suite No 2
Howard Griffiths: Dmitri Shostakovich, Jazz Suite No 22018 · Сингл · Romain Leleu
Релиз Klaus Wüsthoff: Die Regentrude
Klaus Wüsthoff: Die Regentrude2018 · Сингл · Martina Gedeck
Релиз Adler: One Lives but Once. A 90th Birthday Celebration
Adler: One Lives but Once. A 90th Birthday Celebration2018 · Альбом · Samuel Adler
Релиз Howard Griffiths: Beethoven Rarities
Howard Griffiths: Beethoven Rarities2018 · Сингл · Ludwig van Beethoven
Релиз Röntgen: Orchestral Works
Röntgen: Orchestral Works2017 · Альбом · Julius Röntgen

Похожие альбомы

Релиз Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet
Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet2003 · Сингл · Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Релиз Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet
Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet1973 · Альбом · André Previn
Релиз Shostakovich: The Dance Album
Shostakovich: The Dance Album1996 · Сингл · Филадельфийский оркестр
Релиз Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet/Cinderella (highlights)
Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet/Cinderella (highlights)1983 · Альбом · Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Релиз Prokofiev: The Symphonies
Prokofiev: The Symphonies2006 · Сингл · Валерий Абисалович Гергиев
Релиз Prokofiev: The Symphonies
Prokofiev: The Symphonies2006 · Сингл · London Symphony Orchestra
Релиз Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky
Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky2003 · Альбом · Tbilisi Symphony Orchestra
Релиз Britten:The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra; Four Sea Interludes etc
Britten:The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra; Four Sea Interludes etc1990 · Сингл · Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Релиз Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet
Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet1973 · Сингл · The Cleveland Orchestra
Релиз Prokofiev: The Symphonies
Prokofiev: The Symphonies2021 · Альбом · Сергей Сергеевич Прокофьев
Релиз Reade: Far from the Madding Crowd
Reade: Far from the Madding Crowd1998 · Сингл · Paul Murphy
Релиз Prokofiev: Orchestral Excerpts from Cinderella and Romeo & Juliet
Prokofiev: Orchestral Excerpts from Cinderella and Romeo & Juliet2010 · Альбом · Сергей Сергеевич Прокофьев
Релиз The Great American Composers
The Great American Composers2016 · Альбом · Various Artists
Релиз Ultimate Classical Spectacular
Ultimate Classical Spectacular2009 · Сингл · Various Artists

Похожие артисты

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt
Артист

Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt

David Arnold
Артист

David Arnold

David Parry / London Philharmonic Orchestra
Артист

David Parry / London Philharmonic Orchestra

LTJ Bukem
Артист

LTJ Bukem

Davide Rossi
Артист

Davide Rossi

Martin Jones
Артист

Martin Jones

Peter Kreuzer
Артист

Peter Kreuzer

John Ottman
Артист

John Ottman

Symphony Orchestra of the Russian State TV & Radio Centre
Артист

Symphony Orchestra of the Russian State TV & Radio Centre

Halo Maud
Артист

Halo Maud

Jed Kurzel
Артист

Jed Kurzel

Igor Stravinsky
Артист

Igor Stravinsky

Andrew Manze
Артист

Andrew Manze