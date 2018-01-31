О нас

Carlo Grante

Carlo Grante

Сингл  ·  2018

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

#Классическая
Carlo Grante

Артист

Carlo Grante

Релиз Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Wedding March by Mendelssohn

Wedding March by Mendelssohn

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

2

Трек Adagio from Oboe Concerto

Adagio from Oboe Concerto

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:34

3

Трек Evening Feelings

Evening Feelings

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:34

4

Трек Turkish March

Turkish March

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

5

Трек Arioso

Arioso

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

6

Трек Ah! Would I Tell You Mum

Ah! Would I Tell You Mum

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:34

7

Трек Ave Verum by Mozart

Ave Verum by Mozart

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

8

Трек The Magic Flute Overture

The Magic Flute Overture

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

9

Трек The Linden Tree by Schubert

The Linden Tree by Schubert

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

10

Трек Hungarian Dance No. 5

Hungarian Dance No. 5

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:32

11

Трек Ave Maria by Bach and Gounod

Ave Maria by Bach and Gounod

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

12

Трек Give Me Thy Hand, Oh Fairest

Give Me Thy Hand, Oh Fairest

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

13

Трек Funeral March by Chopin

Funeral March by Chopin

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

14

Трек Piano Sonata Facile

Piano Sonata Facile

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:32

15

Трек Porgi, Amor, Qualche Restoro

Porgi, Amor, Qualche Restoro

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

16

Трек Emperor Waltz

Emperor Waltz

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

17

Трек Radetzky March by Strauss

Radetzky March by Strauss

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:32

18

Трек Lullaby by Johannes Brahms

Lullaby by Johannes Brahms

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:32

19

Трек Funiculi Funicula

Funiculi Funicula

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

20

Трек Serenade by Schubert

Serenade by Schubert

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

21

Трек Largo from Xerxes

Largo from Xerxes

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

22

Трек Triumphal March

Triumphal March

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

23

Трек Lovely Aida

Lovely Aida

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

24

Трек Theme from Unfinished Symphony

Theme from Unfinished Symphony

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

25

Трек Gracious Flute

Gracious Flute

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

26

Трек Blue Danube Waltz

Blue Danube Waltz

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

27

Трек Nocturne Opus 9

Nocturne Opus 9

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:34

28

Трек Dreaming by Schumann

Dreaming by Schumann

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

29

Трек Waltz by Johannes Brahms

Waltz by Johannes Brahms

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

30

Трек From Symphony No. 6 Pathetique

From Symphony No. 6 Pathetique

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

31

Трек Sarabande from Rinaldo

Sarabande from Rinaldo

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

32

Трек Hallelujah from Messiah

Hallelujah from Messiah

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

33

Трек Piano Concerto One

Piano Concerto One

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

34

Трек Woman Is Unstable

Woman Is Unstable

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

35

Трек Hebrew Slaves from Nabucco

Hebrew Slaves from Nabucco

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:32

36

Трек A Furtive Tear

A Furtive Tear

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

37

Трек Can Can by Offenbach

Can Can by Offenbach

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

38

Трек Aria of Nadir from Pearl Fisher

Aria of Nadir from Pearl Fisher

Carlo Grante

Classical Piano Snippets, Vol. 2

0:33

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
