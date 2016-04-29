О нас

Wesley Plass

Wesley Plass

,

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

и 

ещё 1

Альбом  ·  2016

Barren Landscapes

#Нью-эйдж

1 лайк

Wesley Plass

Артист

Wesley Plass

Релиз Barren Landscapes

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек A Barren World

A Barren World

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

2:26

2

Трек Dangerous Lava Flow

Dangerous Lava Flow

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Barren Landscapes

2:27

3

Трек Being Alone

Being Alone

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

2:21

4

Трек After Disaster

After Disaster

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Barren Landscapes

2:37

5

Трек Empty Clouds

Empty Clouds

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

1:17

6

Трек Red Canyon

Red Canyon

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Barren Landscapes

2:05

7

Трек Monument Valley Vista

Monument Valley Vista

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

2:28

8

Трек Out on the Flatlands

Out on the Flatlands

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

2:03

9

Трек Scenic Mystery

Scenic Mystery

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Barren Landscapes

2:19

10

Трек Persian Desert

Persian Desert

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

2:29

11

Трек Burning Sun

Burning Sun

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

1:22

12

Трек Appeal to Conscience

Appeal to Conscience

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Barren Landscapes

2:37

13

Трек Coastline

Coastline

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Barren Landscapes

2:16

14

Трек Rising Morning Mist

Rising Morning Mist

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Barren Landscapes

2:39

15

Трек Frozen Mountains

Frozen Mountains

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

1:18

16

Трек Disturbed Mind

Disturbed Mind

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

1:14

17

Трек Crossing into Asia

Crossing into Asia

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

2:35

18

Трек Aftermath Scenes

Aftermath Scenes

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Barren Landscapes

2:34

19

Трек Desert Bed

Desert Bed

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Barren Landscapes

2:10

20

Трек The Empty House

The Empty House

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

2:29

21

Трек Dried Out

Dried Out

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Barren Landscapes

2:24

22

Трек Natural Wonder

Natural Wonder

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

1:13

23

Трек Forêt Des Cèdres

Forêt Des Cèdres

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

2:20

24

Трек Lonely Town

Lonely Town

Jeff Kidwell

,

Matthew Noble

Barren Landscapes

2:49

25

Трек Barren Landscape

Barren Landscape

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Barren Landscapes

2:10

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
