Hannes Treiber

Hannes Treiber

,

Tim Juckes

,

Wesley Plass

и 

ещё 2

Альбом  ·  2013

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

#Саундтреки
Hannes Treiber

Артист

Hannes Treiber

Релиз Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Ticking Threat

Ticking Threat

Tim Juckes

,

Stephen Kidd

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

1:11

2

Трек Grey Smoke

Grey Smoke

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

2:05

3

Трек Scary Story

Scary Story

Tim Juckes

,

Stephen Kidd

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

1:26

4

Трек Timeshift

Timeshift

Tim Juckes

,

Stephen Kidd

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

1:47

5

Трек Radiation Exposure

Radiation Exposure

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

2:09

6

Трек Environs

Environs

Tim Juckes

,

Stephen Kidd

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

2:53

7

Трек Drone Clone

Drone Clone

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

1:04

8

Трек Desperate Future

Desperate Future

Andrew Potterton

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

2:41

9

Трек Soul Exploration

Soul Exploration

Tim Juckes

,

Stephen Kidd

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

3:19

10

Трек Drone Alone

Drone Alone

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

1:34

11

Трек Trekking

Trekking

Tim Juckes

,

Stephen Kidd

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

2:33

12

Трек Serious Drone

Serious Drone

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

2:05

13

Трек Darkness Engulfs Us

Darkness Engulfs Us

Andrew Potterton

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

1:45

14

Трек Dramatic Pulsing Drone

Dramatic Pulsing Drone

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

2:10

15

Трек Whirlybird

Whirlybird

Tim Juckes

,

Stephen Kidd

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

2:28

16

Трек Highly Dramatic

Highly Dramatic

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

2:11

17

Трек Deep Blue Wave

Deep Blue Wave

Andrew Potterton

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

2:54

18

Трек Signs of Pollution

Signs of Pollution

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Dramatic Vibes, Vol. 2

2:04

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
