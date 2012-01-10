О нас

Rick Sankey

Rick Sankey

,

Hans Bolex

,

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

и 

ещё 1

Альбом  ·  2012

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

#Поп-рок
Rick Sankey

Артист

Rick Sankey

Релиз From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек No Good Girls

No Good Girls

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

2:55

2

Трек Slide Rules

Slide Rules

Rick Sankey

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

2:05

3

Трек Spittin' Image

Spittin' Image

Castro Coleman

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

3:30

4

Трек Paradise Lost

Paradise Lost

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

2:31

5

Трек Got a Lot on You

Got a Lot on You

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

3:46

6

Трек On the Delta

On the Delta

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

2:52

7

Трек Kick It Cool

Kick It Cool

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

2:32

8

Трек Play to Win

Play to Win

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

2:18

9

Трек Jungle Jam

Jungle Jam

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

2:43

10

Трек Push Back

Push Back

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

2:23

11

Трек Ritmo Del Corazon

Ritmo Del Corazon

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

1:19

12

Трек World of Hurt

World of Hurt

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

3:08

13

Трек Gotta Go

Gotta Go

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

2:31

14

Трек Clown Around

Clown Around

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

2:49

15

Трек Blue Like This

Blue Like This

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

1:39

16

Трек No Good Girls (Instrumental Version)

No Good Girls (Instrumental Version)

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

2:13

17

Трек On the Delta (Instrumental Version)

On the Delta (Instrumental Version)

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

2:52

18

Трек Gotta Go (Instrumental Version)

Gotta Go (Instrumental Version)

Roosevelt J. Williams Jr.

,

Hans Bolex

From the Delta to Detroit - Rhythm, Blues and Soul

2:50

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
