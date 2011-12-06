О нас

Tim Whitnell

Tim Whitnell

,

Paul Lenart

,

Orchestra John Fiddy

и 

ещё 7

Альбом  ·  2011

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

Tim Whitnell

Артист

Tim Whitnell

Релиз Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Garden Me

Garden Me

Tim Whitnell

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

2:47

2

Трек Waving Wheat

Waving Wheat

John Fiddy

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

2:58

3

Трек Summer on the Green

Summer on the Green

Stephan Diez

,

Otto Sieben

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

2:12

4

Трек Pastoral Wonder

Pastoral Wonder

John Fiddy

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

3:17

5

Трек Flowing River

Flowing River

Sonoton Film Orchestra

,

Gregor F. Narholz

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

3:01

6

Трек Morning Songbird

Morning Songbird

John Fiddy

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

2:38

7

Трек Lunar Mood

Lunar Mood

Paul Lenart

,

Geoff Bartley

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

2:05

8

Трек Pastoral Piano

Pastoral Piano

Stephan Diez

,

Otto Sieben

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

2:52

9

Трек Bird's Nest

Bird's Nest

Giuseppe Solera

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

3:27

10

Трек Meadows Full of Life

Meadows Full of Life

Sonoton Film Orchestra

,

Gregor F. Narholz

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

3:32

11

Трек Poetry in the Fall

Poetry in the Fall

Sonoton Film Orchestra

,

Gregor F. Narholz

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

3:11

12

Трек Rising Haze

Rising Haze

Gregor Lake

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

2:23

13

Трек Mountain Water

Mountain Water

John Fiddy

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

3:08

14

Трек Green Feel

Green Feel

Gene Marcano

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

2:54

15

Трек A Kiss on the Green

A Kiss on the Green

John Fiddy

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

4:22

16

Трек Woodland by Moonlight

Woodland by Moonlight

Giuseppe Solera

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

4:03

17

Трек Jazzy Pastoral

Jazzy Pastoral

Giuseppe Solera

Nature Documentaries, Vol. 3: Pastoral Images

3:47

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
