Alessandro Lecce

Alessandro Lecce

,

Sonoton Film Orchestra

,

John Fiddy

и 

ещё 1

Альбом  ·  2010

Documentary Enterprises

#Саундтреки
Alessandro Lecce

Артист

Alessandro Lecce

Релиз Documentary Enterprises

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Cool Calm and Collected (A)

Cool Calm and Collected (A)

John Fiddy

Documentary Enterprises

3:02

2

Трек Getting the Message

Getting the Message

John Fiddy

Documentary Enterprises

2:59

3

Трек Encouragement (A)

Encouragement (A)

Sonoton Film Orchestra

,

Gregor F. Narholz

Documentary Enterprises

3:25

4

Трек Secret Force

Secret Force

Alessandro Lecce

Documentary Enterprises

1:56

5

Трек Bewitched

Bewitched

Alessandro Lecce

Documentary Enterprises

2:05

6

Трек Cloudy History

Cloudy History

Rainer Dimmler

Documentary Enterprises

1:55

7

Трек Dark Chronicles

Dark Chronicles

Rainer Dimmler

Documentary Enterprises

1:41

8

Трек Behind Walls

Behind Walls

Rainer Dimmler

Documentary Enterprises

3:02

9

Трек Magic Sword

Magic Sword

Alessandro Lecce

Documentary Enterprises

2:04

10

Трек Enchanted Castle

Enchanted Castle

Alessandro Lecce

Documentary Enterprises

1:58

11

Трек In Historical Terms

In Historical Terms

Alessandro Lecce

Documentary Enterprises

1:57

12

Трек Tumult Commotion

Tumult Commotion

Rainer Dimmler

Documentary Enterprises

3:06

13

Трек Drum and Drone

Drum and Drone

Alessandro Lecce

Documentary Enterprises

1:43

14

Трек Stillness

Stillness

Rainer Dimmler

Documentary Enterprises

2:06

15

Трек A Child's Dream (A)

A Child's Dream (A)

Rainer Dimmler

Documentary Enterprises

3:33

16

Трек Rite of the Nymphs

Rite of the Nymphs

Alessandro Lecce

Documentary Enterprises

1:43

17

Трек Cool Calm and Collected (B; with Free Vocals)

Cool Calm and Collected (B; with Free Vocals)

John Fiddy

Documentary Enterprises

3:03

18

Трек Encouragement (C; Without Electronica)

Encouragement (C; Without Electronica)

Sonoton Film Orchestra

,

Gregor F. Narholz

Documentary Enterprises

2:30

19

Трек A Child's Dream (B; with Trumpet)

A Child's Dream (B; with Trumpet)

Rainer Dimmler

Documentary Enterprises

3:35

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
Alessandro Lecce
Артист

Alessandro Lecce

Вот это находка!

На этого артиста почти никто не похож