Hannes Treiber

Hannes Treiber

,

Bernhard Penzias

,

Paul Pfab

и 

ещё 3

Альбом  ·  2009

Pop - Beds and Grooves

#Поп
Hannes Treiber

Артист

Hannes Treiber

Релиз Pop - Beds and Grooves

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Spank the Phunk

Spank the Phunk

Bernhard Penzias

,

Paul Pfab

,

Eberhard Forcher

Pop - Beds and Grooves

2:53

2

Трек Somewhat Special

Somewhat Special

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Pop - Beds and Grooves

3:02

3

Трек Scooby Dooby

Scooby Dooby

Bernhard Penzias

,

Paul Pfab

,

Eberhard Forcher

Pop - Beds and Grooves

3:10

4

Трек Quiet Relaxation

Quiet Relaxation

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Pop - Beds and Grooves

1:56

5

Трек Wayside

Wayside

Bernhard Penzias

,

Paul Pfab

,

Eberhard Forcher

Pop - Beds and Grooves

3:12

6

Трек Carnaby Bye Bye

Carnaby Bye Bye

Bernhard Penzias

,

Paul Pfab

,

Eberhard Forcher

Pop - Beds and Grooves

2:43

7

Трек Ease Your Mind

Ease Your Mind

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Pop - Beds and Grooves

2:35

8

Трек Almost There

Almost There

Bernhard Penzias

,

Paul Pfab

,

Eberhard Forcher

Pop - Beds and Grooves

2:51

9

Трек Rondo Adagio

Rondo Adagio

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Pop - Beds and Grooves

3:14

10

Трек Belle Jour

Belle Jour

Bernhard Penzias

,

Paul Pfab

,

Eberhard Forcher

Pop - Beds and Grooves

2:58

11

Трек Caliphonia

Caliphonia

Bernhard Penzias

,

Paul Pfab

,

Eberhard Forcher

Pop - Beds and Grooves

3:32

12

Трек Fake Soul

Fake Soul

Bernhard Penzias

,

Paul Pfab

,

Eberhard Forcher

Pop - Beds and Grooves

3:10

13

Трек Sens-O-Funk

Sens-O-Funk

Bernhard Penzias

,

Paul Pfab

,

Eberhard Forcher

Pop - Beds and Grooves

3:05

14

Трек Country Brothers

Country Brothers

Andrew Potterton

Pop - Beds and Grooves

1:30

15

Трек Hi Pop

Hi Pop

Bernhard Penzias

,

Paul Pfab

,

Eberhard Forcher

Pop - Beds and Grooves

3:13

16

Трек Kiss Your Soul

Kiss Your Soul

Bernhard Penzias

,

Paul Pfab

,

Eberhard Forcher

Pop - Beds and Grooves

2:57

17

Трек Sad Lament

Sad Lament

Bernhard Penzias

,

Paul Pfab

,

Eberhard Forcher

Pop - Beds and Grooves

3:12

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
