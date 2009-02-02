О нас

Larry Luddecke

Larry Luddecke

,

Billy Novick

,

Paul Lenart

Альбом  ·  2009

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

#Блюз
Larry Luddecke

Артист

Larry Luddecke

Релиз Blues - Spheres & Grooves

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек A Call from Beyond

A Call from Beyond

Paul Lenart

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

1:53

2

Трек A Morning with You

A Morning with You

Paul Lenart

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

1:52

3

Трек Bluedrone

Bluedrone

Paul Lenart

,

Billy Novick

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

2:03

4

Трек Call Me Blue

Call Me Blue

Paul Lenart

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

1:28

5

Трек Dark Horizon

Dark Horizon

Paul Lenart

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

2:10

6

Трек Delta Dawn

Delta Dawn

Paul Lenart

,

Billy Novick

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

1:51

7

Трек Down in the Alley

Down in the Alley

Paul Lenart

,

Billy Novick

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

2:15

8

Трек Hoodoo Moon

Hoodoo Moon

Paul Lenart

,

Billy Novick

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

2:14

9

Трек Monkfish

Monkfish

Paul Lenart

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

1:26

10

Трек Shadows in Blue

Shadows in Blue

Paul Lenart

,

Larry Luddecke

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

2:20

11

Трек Smokin' in the Alley

Smokin' in the Alley

Paul Lenart

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

1:34

12

Трек Snakebite Blues

Snakebite Blues

Paul Lenart

,

Billy Novick

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

1:54

13

Трек Space Dance

Space Dance

Paul Lenart

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

1:45

14

Трек Summer Blue

Summer Blue

Paul Lenart

,

Larry Luddecke

Blues - Spheres & Grooves

2:14

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
