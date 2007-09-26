О нас

Willi Schneider

Willi Schneider

,

John Fox

,

Joachim Gerndt

и 

ещё 9

Альбом  ·  2007

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

Willi Schneider

Артист

Willi Schneider

Релиз Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Crazy Nanny

Crazy Nanny

Bobo Kantor

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

2:09

2

Трек Crazy Nick

Crazy Nick

Nick Logik

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:27

3

Трек Sad Doggy

Sad Doggy

Kai Hohage

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:27

4

Трек Flop and Go

Flop and Go

John Fox

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:44

5

Трек Spinvaders

Spinvaders

Willi Schneider

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:32

6

Трек Comedy Cartoon

Comedy Cartoon

John Fox

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:00

7

Трек Puppets Party

Puppets Party

Kai Hohage

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:39

8

Трек Boogie Fun

Boogie Fun

Bobo Kantor

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

3:02

9

Трек Bassooner or Later

Bassooner or Later

John Fox

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:27

10

Трек Farm Holidays

Farm Holidays

Bobo Kantor

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:50

11

Трек Silly Season

Silly Season

John Fox

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:38

12

Трек Tommy the Tomcat

Tommy the Tomcat

Mathias Mersch

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:02

13

Трек Kazoo for You

Kazoo for You

Bobo Kantor

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

2:01

14

Трек Something Wrong

Something Wrong

Bobo Kantor

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:51

15

Трек Crocodile Tears

Crocodile Tears

John Fox

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:56

16

Трек Kids Party

Kids Party

Kai Hohage

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

2:12

17

Трек Fast Motion Parade

Fast Motion Parade

Bobo Kantor

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:38

18

Трек Too Tired

Too Tired

Hans Ehrlinger

,

Two Beats Happy Sound

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:00

19

Трек Roaring Laughter

Roaring Laughter

Kai Hohage

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:56

20

Трек Wah-Wah Boogie

Wah-Wah Boogie

Bobo Kantor

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:37

21

Трек Odd Fellows

Odd Fellows

Bharata Rajnosek

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

2:53

22

Трек Voices from the Other World

Voices from the Other World

Kai Hohage

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

2:05

23

Трек Alien Funk

Alien Funk

Klaus Stuehlen

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:01

24

Трек Amazing Race

Amazing Race

Bobo Kantor

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:38

25

Трек Fun Rock

Fun Rock

Klaus Stuehlen

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:01

26

Трек Balkanesque

Balkanesque

Bobo Kantor

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:36

27

Трек Kiddy

Kiddy

Bobo Kantor

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:37

28

Трек Detuned

Detuned

Klaus Stuehlen

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:01

29

Трек Silly

Silly

Bobo Kantor

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:59

30

Трек Voice Trap

Voice Trap

Hermann Langschwert

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:30

31

Трек Quirky You

Quirky You

Klaus Stuehlen

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:01

32

Трек Da Dada

Da Dada

Joachim Gerndt

Comedy Collection, Vol. 1

1:00

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
