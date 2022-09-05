О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

Альбом  ·  2022

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

#Рок
Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

Артист

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

Релиз 2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Coming Home

Coming Home

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

4:57

2

Трек Tennesse

Tennesse

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

5:06

3

Трек Man of the House

Man of the House

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

5:02

4

Трек Streets of This Town

Streets of This Town

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

3:36

5

Трек Drive

Drive

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

3:25

6

Трек Avenues of Honour

Avenues of Honour

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

,

Mick Thomas

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

7:05

7

Трек Railway Song

Railway Song

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

3:13

8

Трек The Lucky Country

The Lucky Country

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

4:49

9

Трек Into the Big Blue (Live)

Into the Big Blue (Live)

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

8:39

10

Трек Thank God for Rock and Roll

Thank God for Rock and Roll

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

4:55

11

Трек Sweet Caroline

Sweet Caroline

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

3:52

12

Трек Hazelwood '22

Hazelwood '22

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

5:48

13

Трек If I Were a House

If I Were a House

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

4:16

14

Трек Happiness

Happiness

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

4:56

15

Трек Take Me Out

Take Me Out

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll

6:55

Информация о правообладателе: Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз 2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll
2012-2022: A Decade of Widescreen Rock & Roll2022 · Альбом · Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric
Релиз Hwy Soundstage Show (Live)
Hwy Soundstage Show (Live)2022 · Альбом · Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric
Релиз Hwy
Hwy2022 · Альбом · Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric
Релиз Sweet Caroline Single
Sweet Caroline Single2022 · Альбом · Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric
Релиз For King & Country
For King & Country2022 · Альбом · Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric
Релиз The Lucky Country
The Lucky Country2022 · Альбом · Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric
Релиз Suicide Season
Suicide Season2022 · Альбом · Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

Похожие артисты

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric
Артист

Dave Wright & the Midnight Electric

Вот это находка!

На этого артиста почти никто не похож