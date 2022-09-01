О нас

Sound Bath

Sound Bath

,

Adam Bokesch

Альбом  ·  2022

Gemini: Music for Meditation

#Эмбиент

3 лайка

Sound Bath

Артист

Sound Bath

Релиз Gemini: Music for Meditation

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Breathe

Breathe

Sound Bath

,

Adam Bokesch

Gemini: Music for Meditation

2:30

2

Трек Dreamland

Dreamland

Sound Bath

,

Adam Bokesch

Gemini: Music for Meditation

2:55

3

Трек Deep Blue

Deep Blue

Sound Bath

,

Adam Bokesch

Gemini: Music for Meditation

3:15

4

Трек Reflection (417 Hz Meditation)

Reflection (417 Hz Meditation)

Sound Bath

,

Adam Bokesch

Gemini: Music for Meditation

3:29

5

Трек Calm Waters (Healing Spa)

Calm Waters (Healing Spa)

Sound Bath

,

Adam Bokesch

Gemini: Music for Meditation

2:54

6

Трек Breathe (Meditation)

Breathe (Meditation)

Sound Bath

,

Adam Bokesch

Gemini: Music for Meditation

4:28

7

Трек Dreamland (396 Hz Meditation)

Dreamland (396 Hz Meditation)

Sound Bath

,

Adam Bokesch

Gemini: Music for Meditation

3:57

8

Трек Terra

Terra

Sound Bath

,

Adam Bokesch

Gemini: Music for Meditation

3:13

9

Трек Theta (Isochronic Tones)

Theta (Isochronic Tones)

Sound Bath

,

Adam Bokesch

Gemini: Music for Meditation

3:01

10

Трек Breathe (Spa)

Breathe (Spa)

Sound Bath

,

Adam Bokesch

Gemini: Music for Meditation

2:30

11

Трек Gemini

Gemini

Sound Bath

,

Adam Bokesch

Gemini: Music for Meditation

3:32

