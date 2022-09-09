Holy Fire

2013 · Альбом · Foals

48:13 (Deluxe)

2014 · Альбом · Kasabian

What Went Down

2015 · Альбом · Foals

Shorten The Longing

2020 · Альбом · Biting Elbows

HEAVIER JELLY

2025 · Альбом · SOFT PLAY

Skinty Fia

2022 · Альбом · Fontaines D.C.

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part II

2019 · Альбом · Foals

Supermodel

2014 · Альбом · Foster The People

Antidotes

2008 · Альбом · Foals

Turn On The Bright Lights

2012 · Альбом · Interpol

A Hero's Death

2020 · Альбом · Fontaines D.C.

The Amazons

2017 · Альбом · The Amazons

Dogrel

2019 · Альбом · Fontaines D.C.

Too Late Now / Oh No