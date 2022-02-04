О нас

The Plastic People of the Universe

The Plastic People of the Universe

Альбом  ·  2022

Pražský hrad Live 1997

#Альтернативный рок
The Plastic People of the Universe

Артист

The Plastic People of the Universe

Релиз Pražský hrad Live 1997

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Úvod (Live)

Úvod (Live)

The Plastic People of the Universe

Pražský hrad Live 1997

2:28

2

Трек Prší, prší (Live)

Prší, prší (Live)

The Plastic People of the Universe

Pražský hrad Live 1997

5:16

3

Трек Okolo okna (Live)

Okolo okna (Live)

The Plastic People of the Universe

Pražský hrad Live 1997

4:54

4

Трек Magické noci / Pokus o odehnání démonů z těchto míst (Live)

Magické noci / Pokus o odehnání démonů z těchto míst (Live)

The Plastic People of the Universe

Pražský hrad Live 1997

10:11

5

Трек Nikdo (Live)

Nikdo (Live)

The Plastic People of the Universe

Pražský hrad Live 1997

6:20

6

Трек Spofa blues (Live)

Spofa blues (Live)

The Plastic People of the Universe

Pražský hrad Live 1997

6:52

7

Трек Podivuhodný mandarin (Live)

Podivuhodný mandarin (Live)

The Plastic People of the Universe

Pražský hrad Live 1997

3:36

8

Трек Prší, prší, Pt. 2 (Live)

Prší, prší, Pt. 2 (Live)

The Plastic People of the Universe

Pražský hrad Live 1997

4:18

9

Трек Nikdo, Pt. 2 (Live)

Nikdo, Pt. 2 (Live)

The Plastic People of the Universe

Pražský hrad Live 1997

4:14

10

Трек Vrátí se (Live)

Vrátí se (Live)

The Plastic People of the Universe

Pražský hrad Live 1997

3:40

11

Трек Sweet Jane (Live)

Sweet Jane (Live)

The Plastic People of the Universe

Pražský hrad Live 1997

3:20

Информация о правообладателе: Guerilla Records
Релиз Pokoušení
Pokoušení2025 · Сингл · The Plastic People of the Universe
Релиз 100 bodů
100 bodů2023 · Альбом · The Plastic People of the Universe
Релиз Jak bude po smrti
Jak bude po smrti2023 · Альбом · The Plastic People of the Universe
Релиз Egon Bondy's Happy Hearts Club Banned
Egon Bondy's Happy Hearts Club Banned2021 · Альбом · The Plastic People of the Universe
Релиз Pašijové hry velikonoční
Pašijové hry velikonoční2021 · Альбом · The Plastic People of the Universe
Релиз Egon Bondy's Happy Hearts Club Banned
Egon Bondy's Happy Hearts Club Banned2021 · Альбом · The Plastic People of the Universe
Релиз Jak bude po smrti
Jak bude po smrti2021 · Альбом · The Plastic People of the Universe
Релиз Hovězí porážka
Hovězí porážka2021 · Альбом · The Plastic People of the Universe
Релиз Půlnoční myš
Půlnoční myš2021 · Альбом · The Plastic People of the Universe
Релиз Co znamená vésti koně
Co znamená vésti koně2021 · Альбом · The Plastic People of the Universe
Релиз Magické noci 1997 (Live)
Magické noci 1997 (Live)2021 · Альбом · The Plastic People of the Universe
Релиз Magické noci 1997
Magické noci 19972021 · Альбом · The Plastic People of the Universe

The Plastic People of the Universe
Артист

The Plastic People of the Universe

