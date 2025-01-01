О нас

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
Various Artists

Various Artists

Альбом  ·  1957

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

#Рок
Various Artists

Артист

Various Artists

Релиз Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Good Golly

Good Golly

The Johnny Otis Show

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:37

2

Трек Good Lovin'

Good Lovin'

The Clovers

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:59

3

Трек Good Morning Judge

Good Morning Judge

Wynonie Harris

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:39

4

Трек Good Morning Mister Echo

Good Morning Mister Echo

Margaret Whiting

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:36

5

Трек Good Morning Mister Echo

Good Morning Mister Echo

Georgia Gibbs

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:50

6

Трек Good Rockin' Daddy

Good Rockin' Daddy

Etta James

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:24

7

Трек Good Rockin' Tonight

Good Rockin' Tonight

Wynonie Harris

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:44

8

Трек Good Rockin' Tonight

Good Rockin' Tonight

Roy Brown

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:55

9

Трек Good Rockin' Tonight

Good Rockin' Tonight

Elvis Presley

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:14

10

Трек Goodnight Irene

Goodnight Irene

The Weavers

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

3:19

11

Трек Goodnight Irene

Goodnight Irene

Frank Sinatra

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:50

12

Трек Goodnight Irene

Goodnight Irene

RED FOLEY & ERNEST TUBB

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

3:02

13

Трек Goodnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight (Part 1)

Goodnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight (Part 1)

The McGuire Sisters

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:50

14

Трек Goodnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight (Part 2)

Goodnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight (Part 2)

The McGuire Sisters

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:40

15

Трек Goody Goody

Goody Goody

Frankie Lymon And The Teenagers

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:10

16

Трек Got a Lot O' Livin' to Do

Got a Lot O' Livin' to Do

Elvis Presley

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:31

17

Трек Gotta Find My Baby

Gotta Find My Baby

The Ravens

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:16

18

Трек Granada

Granada

Frankie Laine

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:55

19

Трек Grandma Plays the Numbers

Grandma Plays the Numbers

Wynonie Harris

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:38

20

Трек Great Balls of Fire

Great Balls of Fire

Jerry Lee Lewis

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

1:52

21

Трек Green Light

Green Light

Hank Thompson

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:32

22

Трек Greenbacks

Greenbacks

Ray Charles

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:48

23

Трек Gum Drop

Gum Drop

The Crew Cuts

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:35

24

Трек Half a Photograph

Half a Photograph

Kay Starr

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:47

25

Трек Half as Much

Half as Much

Rosemary Clooney

Golden Years 1948-1957 · The Hits from A to Z · , Vol. 21

2:46

Информация о правообладателе: G.O.P.
