Сингл · 2022
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D Major, K. 239 'Serenata notturna' - Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme of Haydn, Op. 56a
1
Serenade No. 6 in D Major, K. 239 ‚Serenata notturna': I. Marcia - Maestoso
4:21
2
Serenade No. 6 in D Major, K. 239 ‚Serenata notturna': II. Menuetto
3:21
3
Serenade No. 6 in D Major, K. 239 ‚Serenata nottuna': III. Rondeau
4:59
