Информация о правообладателе: SUPRAPHON a.s.
František Maxián
,
Bohuš Heran
,
František Rauch
и
ещё 1
Альбом · 1955
Compositions for Cello and Piano
#
Название
Альбом
1
Compositions for Cello and Piano
15:48
3
Compositions for Cello and Piano
2:34
Волна по релизу
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Beethoven: Quintet in E-Flat Major - Rossini: Quartet for Wind Instruments2024 · Сингл · František Maxián
Beethoven: Quintet for Piano and Wind Instruments, Op. 16 - Rossini: Andante and Theme with Variations for Wind Quartet (Mono Version)2016 · Сингл · Česká dechová harmonie
Musica antiqua bohemica, vol. 18 (Mono Version)2015 · Сингл · František Maxián
Beethoven: Quintet in E-Flat Major, Op. 162013 · Сингл · Czech Philharmonic Wind Ensemble
Dvořák: Cello Concerto and Piano Concerto2011 · Альбом · František Maxián
Smetana: Macbeth - Martinů: 3 Czech Dances - Suk: Life And Dream1980 · Альбом · František Maxián
Smetana: Macbeth and the Witches - Novák: Pan - Martinů: Three Czech Dances1961 · Альбом · František Maxián
Compositions for Cello and Piano1955 · Альбом · František Maxián
Piano Concerto In G Minor, Op. 331951 · Альбом · František Maxián