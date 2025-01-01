О нас

Информация о правообладателе: SUPRAPHON a.s.
Волна по релизу

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз Beethoven: Quintet in E-Flat Major - Rossini: Quartet for Wind Instruments
Beethoven: Quintet in E-Flat Major - Rossini: Quartet for Wind Instruments2024 · Сингл · František Maxián
Релиз Beethoven: Quintet for Piano and Wind Instruments, Op. 16 - Rossini: Andante and Theme with Variations for Wind Quartet (Mono Version)
Beethoven: Quintet for Piano and Wind Instruments, Op. 16 - Rossini: Andante and Theme with Variations for Wind Quartet (Mono Version)2016 · Сингл · Česká dechová harmonie
Релиз Musica antiqua bohemica, vol. 18 (Mono Version)
Musica antiqua bohemica, vol. 18 (Mono Version)2015 · Сингл · František Maxián
Релиз Beethoven: Quintet in E-Flat Major, Op. 16
Beethoven: Quintet in E-Flat Major, Op. 162013 · Сингл · Czech Philharmonic Wind Ensemble
Релиз Dvořák: Cello Concerto and Piano Concerto
Dvořák: Cello Concerto and Piano Concerto2011 · Альбом · František Maxián
Релиз Smetana: Macbeth - Martinů: 3 Czech Dances - Suk: Life And Dream
Smetana: Macbeth - Martinů: 3 Czech Dances - Suk: Life And Dream1980 · Альбом · František Maxián
Релиз Smetana: Macbeth and the Witches - Novák: Pan - Martinů: Three Czech Dances
Smetana: Macbeth and the Witches - Novák: Pan - Martinů: Three Czech Dances1961 · Альбом · František Maxián
Релиз Compositions for Cello and Piano
Compositions for Cello and Piano1955 · Альбом · František Maxián
Релиз Piano Concerto In G Minor, Op. 33
Piano Concerto In G Minor, Op. 331951 · Альбом · František Maxián

František Maxián
Артист

František Maxián

Вот это находка!

На этого артиста почти никто не похож