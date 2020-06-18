О нас

Groove Chill Out Players

Groove Chill Out Players

,

Chill Out 2016

,

The Chillout Lounge

Альбом  ·  2020

Relaxing Chill out Music

#Поп
Groove Chill Out Players

Артист

Groove Chill Out Players

Релиз Relaxing Chill out Music

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Conversation

Conversation

Marga Sol

Relaxing Chill out Music

4:17

2

Трек Tie Break

Tie Break

Antonio Arena

,

Silvio Piersanti

Relaxing Chill out Music

3:01

3

Трек Breath

Breath

Marga Sol

Relaxing Chill out Music

3:39

4

Трек Wake Up

Wake Up

Dyno & Devil

Relaxing Chill out Music

3:33

5

Трек Breathless

Breathless

Marga Sol

Relaxing Chill out Music

5:21

6

Трек Long Kiss at Trocadero

Long Kiss at Trocadero

Piero

Relaxing Chill out Music

6:45

7

Трек Dali Sonuvam

Dali Sonuvam

Marga Sol

Relaxing Chill out Music

3:44

8

Трек Flux

Flux

Oscar Rocchi

Relaxing Chill out Music

3:12

9

Трек Linkage

Linkage

Oscar Rocchi

Relaxing Chill out Music

2:47

10

Трек Vanila Sky

Vanila Sky

Marga Sol

Relaxing Chill out Music

6:51

11

Трек Format

Format

Antonio Arena

,

Silvio Piersanti

Relaxing Chill out Music

3:18

12

Трек Antigravity

Antigravity

Denary

Relaxing Chill out Music

4:04

13

Трек Fermer les yeux

Fermer les yeux

Piero

Relaxing Chill out Music

5:18

14

Трек Free Your Mind

Free Your Mind

Marga Sol

Relaxing Chill out Music

5:18

15

Трек Mr. Ageless

Mr. Ageless

Marga Sol

,

Anna & Lika

Relaxing Chill out Music

4:28

16

Трек Faces of Love

Faces of Love

Marga Sol

Relaxing Chill out Music

3:31

17

Трек 7000KM to Love

7000KM to Love

Cj Nikson

Relaxing Chill out Music

3:03

18

Трек Ibiza Blue

Ibiza Blue

Marga Sol

Relaxing Chill out Music

5:02

19

Трек Cyber Age

Cyber Age

Oscar Rocchi

Relaxing Chill out Music

3:27

20

Трек Perfect Awakening

Perfect Awakening

Dyno & Devil

Relaxing Chill out Music

4:45

21

Трек Expectation

Expectation

Vasiliy Arefiev

Relaxing Chill out Music

6:24

22

Трек Goodbye

Goodbye

Marga Sol

,

NikolaV

Relaxing Chill out Music

4:12

Информация о правообладателе: Culture Records
