The Jazz Masters - J.J. Johnson

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
J.J. Johnson
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from J. J. Johnson, Vol. 1
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de J.J. Johnson
JazzOmatic
Giants Of Jazz
There's No Business Like Show Business with J.J. Johnson, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with J.J. Johnson, Vol. 1
Больше звука
Rocks In My Bed - The Complete Recordings 1941 - 1945
John Coltrane Masterpieces (Genius of Jazz)
Memories Ad Lib / Breakfast Dance and Barbecue / Basie Eckstine Incorporated
Colección 5 Estrellas. Astrud Gilberto. Vol.2
Madron (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Well, You Needn't