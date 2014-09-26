Masterpieces Presents Shirley Bassey: Hits & Rarities, Vol. 2

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Shirley Bassey
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Shirley Bassey
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Shirley Bassey
They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues
(In Other Words) Fly Me To The Moon
Goldfinger (The Amazing Shirley Bassey)
Music around the World by Shirley Bassey
Больше звука
That's Entertaiment The Best Of Musical
Love and the Weather
Gee Baby, Ain't I Good to You
Jazz Legends (Légendes du Jazz), Vol. 18/32: Quincy Jones - The Birth of a Band
Restoration Lab, Vol.4
Giant Steps, Vol. 4