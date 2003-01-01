Bach, J.S.: St. Matthew Passion BWV 244

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Paul McCreesh, Gabrieli Players
Purcell: The Fairy Queen, 1692
The Fairy Queen, Z. 629 (Suckling/McCreesh Edition), Act V: Dance for Chinese Man & Woman - Chaconne
The Fairy Queen, Z. 629 (Suckling/McCreesh Edition), Act II: Prelude & Song - See, Even Night Herself is Here
The Fairy Queen, Z. 629 (Suckling/McCreesh Edition), Act V: Song & Chorus - They Shall Be As Happy As They're Fair
Purcell: King Arthur, 1691
King Arthur, Z. 628 (Suckling/McCreesh Edition), Act V: Song & Dance – Your Hay It Is Mow’d (Comus & Peasants)
Больше звука
Bach: Cantatas
J. S. Bach: Cantates
The Theatre Of Voices
Pearlfisher's Duet - World Famous Operatic Duets
Bach: Cantatas with Violoncello Piccolo (BWV 85, 175, 183, 199)
The Ernst Haefliger Edition