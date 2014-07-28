Альбом
The Music of Hans Zimmer: The Definitive Collection
The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, London Music Works, Mark Ayres
Silva Screen Records • Cаундтреки • 2014
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Historical Drama - Kingdoms and Empires
David Arch, Gary Kettel, Sonoton Film Orchestra, Gregor F. Narholz, Orchester Helmuth Brandenburg, Antal Eisrich, Rias Orchestra, Ian Thomas, Bill Silcock, Frank Ricotti, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Zsolt Harsanyi, Mitch Dalton, Philip Lane, Ferenc Szenasi, The Bulgarian Film Orchestra, Steve Pearce
2020